The cast of 'Power' breaks down the upcoming drama in Season 4

More
The show's stars, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Rotimi, reveal their character's highs and lows in the new season.
11:03 | 06/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The cast of 'Power' breaks down the upcoming drama in Season 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48183303,"title":"The cast of 'Power' breaks down the upcoming drama in Season 4","duration":"11:03","description":"The show's stars, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Rotimi, reveal their character's highs and lows in the new season.","url":"/Entertainment/video/cast-power-breaks-upcoming-drama-season-48183303","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.