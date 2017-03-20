Christian Borle talks Broadway's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

More
Borle is set to play the role of Willy Wonka in the new Broadway musical.
0:16 | 03/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christian Borle talks Broadway's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
I think we're finding finding ways. Deliver on some of the moments that people are expecting and also subverting some of those moments that you expect him. It's I'm excited to unveil mine entrance out of the top factory gates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46261328,"title":"Christian Borle talks Broadway's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'","duration":"0:16","description":"Borle is set to play the role of Willy Wonka in the new Broadway musical.","url":"/Entertainment/video/christian-borle-talks-broadways-charlie-chocolate-factory-46261328","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.