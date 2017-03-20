-
Now Playing: Cirque du Soleil brings its high-flying stunts to Broadway
-
Now Playing: 'Inside Broadway' Introduces NYC Children to the World of Theater With 'Cats'
-
Now Playing: Young stars of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' on landing their first Broadway roles
-
Now Playing: Ben Crawford and Emma Pfaeffle on the debut of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
-
Now Playing: F. Michael Haynie and Kathy Fitzgerald on Broadway's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
-
Now Playing: Christian Borle talks Broadway's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods discusses his new memoir 'The 1997 Masters: My Story'
-
Now Playing: Julia, a 'Sesame Street' Muppet with autism, to make her TV debut
-
Now Playing: 'Beauty and the Beast' sets box office record for 2017
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Kane dishes on 'Baby Daddy' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Joe Manganiello says Sofia Vergara would never allow him to have a dating resume
-
Now Playing: Joe Manganiello dishes on 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Inside rehearsals before the new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian speaks out about her traumatic Paris burglary
-
Now Playing: New proposed Netflix rating system sparks controversy
-
Now Playing: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar, wife says
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: Lightning Round with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
-
Now Playing: Beyonce shows off baby bump with daughter Blue Ivy
-
Now Playing: WeddingWire hottest wedding trends for 2017