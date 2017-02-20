Now Playing: Comedian Lil Rel Howery talks 'Get Out' movie

Now Playing: How to get Oscars ready hair and makeup

Now Playing: 3 hottest toys from Toy Fair 2017

Now Playing: Janelle Monae on playing NASA's first black woman engineer

Now Playing: Angelina Jolie breaks her silence on split from Brad Pitt

Now Playing: Most memorable Academy Award acceptance speeches

Now Playing: Lisa Marie Presley files lawsuit to fight for custody of her daughters

Now Playing: Jennifer Grey reveals new behind-the-scenes secret of 'Dirty Dancing'

Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 02.19.2017

Now Playing: NBA stars help repair tornado damage in New Orleans

Now Playing: 13-year-old goes on a game show and wins big

Now Playing: Behind the Lens: Stef Ceretti VFX Oscar nominee for 'Doctor Strange'

Now Playing: Behind the Lens: The trick to visual effects for 'Doctor Strange'

Now Playing: Behind the Lens: The visual effects of Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'

Now Playing: Lukas Graham performs on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Oscars 2017: Peter Travers offers his picks on who will and who should win

Now Playing: Court documents allege Porsche hid evidence in Paul Walker deadly crash

Now Playing: The cast of 'Big Little Lies' dish on the upcoming show

Now Playing: George and Amal Clooney Expecting Boy and Girl, Relative Says