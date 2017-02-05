Transcript for Congress calls on airlines to make customer service changes

Hey everybody I'm on an Abbas lie in New York well happening in our Washington DC today. Executives from the major airlines are some tough questions today from members of congress. After of course these videos I'm sure you've probably seen some final videos. Showing customers not treated very well on their flights those CEOs and executives taking some questions today we're gonna tell you what you need to know. About their answers to those questions and also how it acts you. But the reports are right here to answer some of those questions Rebecca Jarvis joins me in New York ABCs she that this or that are needed to carry I'm pet yeah and I and the theory. Yeah absolutely well obvious. Actually ignited it was the big conversation today we heard very first at the beginning of the hearing from united CEO Oscar Munoz. Repeating what he told me a handful of weeks ago right after. That incident involving doctor Dow where the doctor was dragged out the United Airlines flight he repeated in this hearing in the testimony. At his great apology to doctor Dowling he. Also repeated what he told me earlier which was that the buck really stops with him and that this company is now making changes of course. There are plenty of fireworks to go around in the testimony today asked the lawmakers asked questions. Not only united CEO but a number of executives at airline companies. And I think the bottom line out of this hearing is that Washington is saying to the airlines make changes or we're gonna implement them. Uniformly across the board or U you'd much rather make them yourself when you've got sort of be. That the stick that they're offering today absolutely and there are few specific changes are gonna get into injustice second let's bring in our colleague down in Washington DC who is there on Capitol Hill. I truly joins us live there keep an eye area I didn't Aggie. Doing great it's been busy in like Rebecca said it's almost a threatening day here on Capitol Hill as lawmakers challenging them to make changes or else. Here in Washington we're gonna make the changes Horry. So Maggie me that's now that's folks there in that hearing room is this more of a cathartic exercise for a lot of these folks are do we expect. Actual changes for consumers to come out and ask. You know honestly on the things a little bit about yes there. Is something to be said about his being cathartic we heard from a lot of lawmakers to. Kind of took them of the chance to vent their own problems of the airline industry heard from one lawmaker at a Tennessee that said. I'm got my flight delayed on Monday I missed votes so deathly that's something that's a personal matter but. I think that also makes it something that could lead to real change 'cause when things are personal they affect these congressmen and women can affect their constituents people that are voting. And coming up mid term elections and it's going to motivate them to actually demand changes. Congressman apple want them in particular at a moment where he used his entire five minute questioning period. Just to vet the that is instantly got in the end Daniel yeah I got could be ended any like I'm sorry I don't have any questions about me that I feel I think we actually have. A little clip of that moment right now let's listen. Probably would be flying experience is a crush the bullet. We all know it's a tell all experience. What kind of sick it as the consuming Americans. We got to fly you got us. You've got us if you keep treating us as white fine. I guess we can only do so much but they will common day. When congress won't accept it anymore Baja the American people that should happen. We have a problem. It shouldn't be as bad an unpleasant as it is. And Maggie this frustration obviously very common across not as members of congress you travel a lot but much of America as well. So what their reaction to folks to Connecticut got to see we're talking about this hearing is happening because of those videos right from the united flight from the American flight. Reaction on Capitol Hill to those media us. Exactly those videos nearly what spurred this on me a worldwide debate in congress and now we have to step in its has been a problem. But now there's a debate around this and we have to take some action. They did bring up the videos they brought up the stroller incident they brought the bathroom incident. And they brought up of course that doctor Dow incident when he was dragged off about flight. I'm really hammering united over that one but I can be used those would have been jumping off point to. Hughes and at the then also addressed how we can bake changes going forward to stop. Exactly things like this video from happening once again. I'm some of the changes they really address to lawmakers brought up. Over bookings of course which is so huge right now can passengers be removed from planes they also brought at speeds things like. Back age fees or fees for changing your flight. And an all was really does and they brought up competition in the airline industry saying. Right now there's only released four major airlines that dominate the industry and this is not helpful so what do we do from here what are changes we can implement an again like Rebecca said. Challenging airlines to make those changes are all congress has been has come in with a one size fits all in and most likely you're not gonna like it. And are back at this is a great question for you now that competition angle it doesn't get this specific issue of how individual consumers are handled it speaks overall frustration with the industry right and because we have. Fewer options today and we used to have it used to be that there were lots of smaller carriers now the United States there are these four mean carriers. The carriers themselves the airlines themselves will argue that in order to stay competitive back when they were smaller. They were going bankrupt a lot of them went out of business or nearly went out of business of their argument is they need to be larger. In order queue for example collective bargain with the unions their employees they need to be larger order to manage their costs. They are making this significant amount of money millions even billions of dollars on fees. United. Since their incident has come out and said. The eight will no longer. Remove anyone from a flight this is something that Oscar when you as the CEO repeated today in less it's a safety or security issue they will never remove somebody from light. At the scene and it's it's important for consumers to keep in mind some of these measures. Helped keep the price of that ticket lower. And at wiley can be argued that any number of costs go into the cost of your ultimate take it. A lot of times what ends up happening is when these matters aren't hose. We're we're feeling as consumers. Even though they are some positive. We also feel it in prices going up and that's the tradeoff here when it comes to overbooking the airlines that do over book there argument is a certain percent of our passengers we know are not going to show up magazine regular occurrence. If we don't over book. Those seats remain empty and all the other passengers on the plane have to pay a little bit higher ticket price to make up for the next one at the executives did mention Ayers overall are actually six for it. Over the last three years which is not the that you feel right it was sewer I mean as a consumer. Anytime as a consumer and in my Japanese reporter reporting up prices are growing our most people are like now that I don't feel that way at the grocery store at. The airline at the gas thieves and we all feel like prices are going up but overall prices are going or. The same time when it comes to airline prices the week that we book. It's kind of a crapshoot what price you're gonna ultimately pay because I could pay one price today you could paid completely different price tomorrow that's how. Airline pricing works and it's it's mystifying. Thing. And we're all trying to game the system really writes well speaking of the members of the system that you mentioned an exclusive. We in the united CEO awhile back and his message sort of evolved a little bit over time he spoke very strongly earlier today about that have a moment of his testimony at that hearing. Let's take a listen ketchup on you're asking us. And in that moment for our customers and our company we failed. And soul as CEO at the end of the day that is on me and this. House to be a turning point for the 87000 people professionals here at united. And it is my mission to make sure that we make the changes needed to provide our customers the highest levels of service of course that you come respect reliability but also as some of you. Deeper sense of respect and trust and dignity. Rebecca you had a chance to speak with almost immediately after that video came. Under pressure to release some kind of statement this is slightly different message that's the ball advertised I think so and I think what what started out. Was the initial passage was this is even before my interview with him where they came out that we're sorry for you comedy passengers in the week. The doctored house that involved issue. Were falling on her sword. We were in the wrong he was in the right I think some of the issue here is and this is the part that we don't really talk about is that there are. Hundreds of thousands. Other employees of airlines out they're as well who are sometimes dealing with. I'd rule centers. And that is cult in the context of this conversation when it when we go on a plane and we just hold up our opponent. And get the worst of the situation. We're not necessarily collecting the best of the situation and it was a video that evening came out overnight. On Japanese airline in a two passengers fighting one of them. Reportedly intoxicated. Terrible situation just idea of being an employee of any kind of company having to break up that kind of physical all Asian. People are flying now they're frustrated they're waiting in lines at TSA. They're traveling more everybody's running late everybody so tightly so I think that there was some attention early this. That was that was paid to employees. And an. I I can empathize with airline employees in and you think things on planes Hampshire. Aggies he's not every not and you think anything. It. Up at top spot you know. And has a frequent traveler myself I often look at. The flight attendant just feeling. People such jerks impact on air it's the same saint situation. A few bad apples and exactly but also. You know if we're on vacation you're trying to go somewhere and I'll listen. Over a Upton. Mom or dad may not be able to make the flight to remember reverend Al involved in the hair came regularly I wonder for the members of congress. What is the take away after all counties as a response to something that the general public was Barry outraged side but will EC. Legislation. Or regulation or was this today. You know it isn't if you'd asked me this morning before today's hearing it would've thought out public more just a show they wanna make their constituents happy but. A lot of lawmakers have really tough language for the airlines again saying. If you don't fix it we're going to fix it for you adamantly saying that multiple times throughout the hearings so. Now how it the close of it and thinking that. This is just the beginning they're going to follow up is at the going to check back in if they don't make those changes. They're going to come after them and also should be noted that over on the senate side there's a hearing on Thursday so. This isn't the last you can hear it today this week and we'll be hearing about it for many days to come. Thank you again and DC for a thanks Maggie. The Rebecca asking the rubber meets the road in this stuff. Yeah Ireland this that this is the funny thing so you've got executives from all of these airline companies and grow like Capitol Hill. Meantime the stocks of these companies are soaring in fact I looked at them just before we started here and there are a lot of these companies are doing far better. And what the overall S&P 500 the overall market is doing some other stocks up 34%. And a lot of these are public companies united. American all public companies and it shouldn't act I I save it. People are watching those who are investors were watching this to Jesse did anybody like really messed up today today want to strike Iran note. As we have seen. Early on in some of these issues an act for example united where they struck. A court initially so it was sort of a if you mass this. We're gonna potentially harm you. But also there might be a feeling among investors that while Bayer's. A fair amount of Saber rattling going on from lawmakers we haven't heard about any specific changes they're not trying at this moment to enforce change. And that in general is a positive thing for the stock's cheap just because it's. It's a cost. That they won't be assuming at least for the moment with new regulation we mentioned the changes to overbooking and airlines are making are there other changes that affect how people travel well so there are other big focus in this hearing our fees and the extra fees. With delta for example. They are saying if they have lost your luggage automatically they're gonna pay 15100 dollars for any lost luggage. A number of airlines are now trying to implement policies along these lines also the key question of how much money that voluntary. Voluntary giving up your sees little it was so. Both delta and united have upped that amount to 101000 dollars so that I mean at this Helio had this feeling hey yeah that's our feelings and Cutler but that's that. I mean will probably in. I want to start it but in a few months we'll probably see a video. Of two passengers fighting over who gets the 101000 dollars. I'm stating this video people there and about the scene is Matt. I would say that that is truly make the bigger risk here again that. Going forward if even if there aren't any regulations or changes that happened today the more videos like. The problem videos that we've seen. If we see a lot more like that that that puts more pressure on lawmakers to make changes and more likely to see exactly Rebecca Jarvis thanks so much for me. Thank you for watching as well eight I Osgood abcnews.com. For war for now thanks for joining us on the see you back it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.