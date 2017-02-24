Now Playing: Costume queen Willow channels 'La La Land' in Oscars-themed photo shoot

Now Playing: First look at Oscars Governors Ball flower arrangements

Now Playing: Howie Mandel asks Nick Cannon to 'come back' to 'America's Got Talent'

Now Playing: Oscar nominee Casey Affleck talks about his role in 'Manchester by the Sea'

Now Playing: Politics at the Oscars

Now Playing: Menswear-inspired looks for Oscar Sunday

Now Playing: Rent the Runway reveals its top Oscar Sunday looks

Now Playing: Getting the perfect look for Oscar Sunday's Red Carpet at Rent the Runway

Now Playing: Erin Bowman performs 'Good Time Good Life' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'GMA' the musical: Anchors reenact the best movies of the year for the Oscars

Now Playing: Hugh Jackman on Oscars, last movie as Wolverine

Now Playing: Harvard math wizard predicts 2017 Oscar winners

Now Playing: 21-time Oscar nominee Kevin O'Connell looks for 1st win with 'Hacksaw Ridge'

Now Playing: Hugh Jackman dishes on beating skin cancer and his upcoming film 'Logan'

Now Playing: Red carpet fashion and political trends to watch for at the Oscars

Now Playing: Oscars countdown with Ryan Gosling

Now Playing: Classical City: Classical performance at Woodlawn Commons

Now Playing: Throw the perfect Oscars watch party with Etsy

Now Playing: The procrastinator's guide to throwing a great Oscars watch party