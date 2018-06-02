CRS Day 2: Chris Young

Chris Young talks about topping charts with the title track of his album.
02/06/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for CRS Day 2: Chris Young
To have the song that's the title track of the tour and the title of the new album go number one while the two hours. He really just ranting out were only three weakens then and is much is does weakens and an amazing so much more stuff that we announced look forward to. His stuff we're gonna announce in the future two normally. You're trying to figure out if the song's gonna number one in this one was one of the few where. Pretty much on Friday everybody was like okay. It's it's gonna happen like it's it's there so. We were kind of celebrating a little bit always in this weekend and definitely will be continuing celebration next week but I do think there is a little bit of a cool factor of go on pay. Right now at this moment while you guys are here at this toured this song number one and it's the name of the tour.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52888671,"title":"CRS Day 2: Chris Young","duration":"0:49","description":"Chris Young talks about topping charts with the title track of his album.","url":"/Entertainment/video/crs-day-chris-young-52888671","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
