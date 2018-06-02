CRS Day 2: LANCO

LANCO talks about the feelings that come with having a hit album.
0:27 | 02/06/18

Comments
We just released her debut record how he unites and you know we've been worked opting for years and and to see in the single grain of salt storage is wells did and then you know released this album in. You know it's been it's been a lot of work in and it kind of feels like others to tipping point or all of sudden everything's catch an open heart works then off. We feel like. Mentally and physically feel like we've and so can henin that and it's you know we're not complain it's literally. Some real thing that dream to computes awesome.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52887462,"title":"CRS Day 2: LANCO","duration":"0:27","description":"LANCO talks about the feelings that come with having a hit album.","url":"/Entertainment/video/crs-day-lanco-52887462","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
