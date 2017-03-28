Transcript for Daughter of 'Full House' star on growing up in the public eye

And intensive that slows. It's. Conveniently the public's basement. Com for those of you who don't know I'm on this campus cameras. On the so. Having growing up and that that spot late. How have you need the steak ground and with us find that. Yeah I. Growing up all its Mary outspoken person always had my own opinion. But I think. While when violence is senior high school and I graduated. And I kinda. Realize what I wanted to do with my eyes what I want to purse ill. It just became clear to me to go after my actions and not care about lot of people think or what other people are. Yunel seen cats but first it makes me happy. And to take my strengths my weaknesses. Everything about me it makes me but it really push that. Then. And. You talk. You have a great relationship with parents and a lot of teens. That's like a big thing that they struggle in terms of lake you know being open and honest and trusting and com listening is Yelena. About a big deal did you experience those things we've almost three you don't necessary those lists and you learn things the hard way. Much many years of life it never listen to my aunt says at the time that. I say I. Was always wanted to do my thing in a very stubborn heart that it on all its. What was best. And I think that was hard for me growing up because I was always buddy it's it's not always want to accept. The advice they give me or what they thought was best for me. And not an older and still obviously. Sometimes knowing that they happiness and has. I can be odd to them I think it gently its price up. Especially yours the it's and that they that's there it's successful. It's successful. And I think having that really close relationship and having trust. Your parents are some. It's really important and growing it's become. Cool and addition to view your relationship we have parents often get this place. Our friendships and dating relationships like that now and it a legacy eighteen. How do these things come to you. Lake. I can imagine it's personal and also on things that's experience talking to friends how would you. And light and teenage. And young adult that's out there that's struggling you know it was like one of the first things they continue to find relief or. Some thought window of hope you know make it through it ultimate. I think for parents. It I think. Vulnerability it is at everything and for me hang it always was putting up walls and I was always. Trying to. Kind of make sure that I was okay and not not interfere with anything else but I think. When you become vulnerable and you are honest and open and you really persevering don't give up on. Anything let there be relationships with a parent or boyfriend or friend or any circumstance. I think that's probably the best way to get through those times.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.