Transcript for David Letterman helps wounded soldiers get back on their feet

As ram re home. Detroit Grand Prix back to back wins for a weekend sweet for the re all Letterman lanigan racing team. That's right reits hired late night legend David Letterman. Is part owner of the car ram re haul drives this has been all long time attributes it. Oh yeah pocket and BS ten miles from here we used to hear the rates from where I live so it's between your blood to the a day. Early in his career Dave was actually a local weatherman from the sun to clouds it plays a huge part what's nice deal race what. What did you I mean really save mid seventies probably without. It certainly would help it maybe yours when your owners was a former weatherman. Let me. Do you give and got it. Well he called me the other day at exit only got the worst thing that could happen is that included front what's the chance of that list that. The worry about but. They are worried about and focused on more and more every race is raising money to help veterans getting soldiers wounded on the battlefield. Back on their feet in a campaign colts turns for troops. The team donates fifty dollars for every lap completed. Throughout the entire season our objective as the help the veterans that have given so much newly developed robotic like. XO skeletons are now helping her police Dix walk. I think there but that it didn't use now or ready to be used I think because. And the more of these that are made. The better the technology everything will be replied. They'll be easier to use better news at the price will come down. Not only did they win back to back races in Detroit but they raised thousands more dollars for our veterans in need.

