'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Evie answers fan question about magic mirror

More
Sofia Carson, who plays Evie in the Disney Channel movie, shares her answer with fans and members of the cast.
1:00 | 07/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Evie answers fan question about magic mirror

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48726334,"title":"'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Evie answers fan question about magic mirror","duration":"1:00","description":"Sofia Carson, who plays Evie in the Disney Channel movie, shares her answer with fans and members of the cast. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/descendants-abc-party-evie-answers-fan-question-magic-48726334","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.