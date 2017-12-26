'Doctor Who' alumni on the show's first female doctor

BBC announced in July that Jodie Whittaker would be the 13th actor and the first woman to play the doctor since the series began in 1963.
3:00 | 12/26/17

Comments
All right thank talking about feminist movements I mean we have a female doctor in Irish makes me. Happy because so many people have questioned whether female could way to roll and I've always thought I was completely absurd. The complaint ever on your all of it to my Nightline. I did it well I knew Judy very well I don't know for years and debt can't think of a finer choice I'm very excited that she's a great catches. I think that school not law. Needs. I think you'd better expansion. Judy one of the best actions were in Britain right so. I think she was looked on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

