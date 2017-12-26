Transcript for 'Doctor Who' alumni on the show's first female doctor

All right thank talking about feminist movements I mean we have a female doctor in Irish makes me. Happy because so many people have questioned whether female could way to roll and I've always thought I was completely absurd. The complaint ever on your all of it to my Nightline. I did it well I knew Judy very well I don't know for years and debt can't think of a finer choice I'm very excited that she's a great catches. I think that school not law. Needs. I think you'd better expansion. Judy one of the best actions were in Britain right so. I think she was looked on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.