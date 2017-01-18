Transcript for Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled in Congressional Hearing

Donald Trump's pick for education secretary of bad seed of most. Some tough questions that her senate confirmation hearing and Barney's and is really didn't call at a lot. Would you be so konduz to tell us. Oh how much money your family has contributed to the Republican Party over the years I wish I could give you that number I don't know I have hurt. The number was 200 million does that sound in the ballpark that's possible. My question is an Arnold need to be rude. But do you think if you're not a multi billionaire. If you have family has not made hundreds of millions of calls the contributions the Republican Party that you would be sitting here for the. Center as a matter of fact I do think that there it be that possibility. I've worked very hard on behalf of parents since and children for the last almost thirty years. That does he have that is burning have a point well in the Michigan where she's from. She's very big on charter schools she doesn't really want to put money into public school she wants all alternative education all over the place. Meanwhile like ninety something percent of American children go to public school including me I have a master's degree from kids from kindergarten all the way to where. A master's public education. Paid for by the state mostly. So I am an example of a public education as is my husband and my first husband. Quiet and Michigan charter schools ranked worst in Michigan then public school so she's. Advocating private schools and they do worse in her state so there's your mentioning it. He should know between the two charter schools because there are some charter schools especially that it in New York that are Noe park not for profit for Pratt and there's a lot of oversight on them that you will really well for low income families and it's great so it's not just alternative it's just reaching people that may not have. Access this school she's talking about the ones in Michigan are actually for profit a for profit and privatize and don't have much oversight. Those do not do well OK so you're you're making I agree your point out but I think the problem here is that someone overseeing a department at. The whole country a generation of children under the school's. She's never been to a public school for kids have never been to a public school she Debra worked in a school ever he's ever worked in an administration ad bar and she. Tipped to speed connection also never take an adult clone or anything else so to speak to these people that are going through these systems I just find she's. Not qualified to speak to east issues which could be again we're we're looking at so many kids and their futures and their education but you know that the thing is. She has spent. The bit about the past thirty years working on this particular issue. Mean if you look at at and I agree with you that she she hasn't done those things but she served as chairwoman of the board of alliance for school choice and heads the all children matter packed. As she's lobbied for decades to expand charter schools are taxpayer funded vouchers for private and religious schools because she believes they empower parents and this is something apps I've always been conflicted. With because you know I grew up in at a very poor neighborhood and my parents scrape together enough money to send it to Catholic schools and my mother was a public school teacher and she says the system has been broke it. For thirty years and when she had the choice to send her kid somewhere she didn't send her kids. Into the same schools as she put it. And so I have always felt that why not give those poor kids like me the opportunity and the choice to go to a better school.

