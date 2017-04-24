Erin Moran of 'Happy Days' dead at 56

Moran was cast in 1974 in the sitcom "Happy Days" as Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard.
0:26 | 04/24/17

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

