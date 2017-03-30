'The Fast and the Furious' star Jordana Brewster on her beauty routine and big screen career

More
The star sits down with ABC News' Michael Rothman.
18:14 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Fast and the Furious' star Jordana Brewster on her beauty routine and big screen career

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46470525,"title":"'The Fast and the Furious' star Jordana Brewster on her beauty routine and big screen career","duration":"18:14","description":"The star sits down with ABC News' Michael Rothman.","url":"/Entertainment/video/fast-furious-star-jordana-brewster-beauty-routine-big-46470525","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.