Now Playing: Tennessee Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets While Battling Cancer

Now Playing: Fierce Male Dancer Defies Traditional Body Stereotypes With Bold Moves

Now Playing: Sticking to Your New Year's Resolution, One Push Up At A Time

Now Playing: One Mom's Battle for a Candy-Free Checkout Lane

Now Playing: Mother-Daughter's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Goes Beyond 100-Day Challenge

Now Playing: Fitness Guru Kayla Itsines' 28 Days to a Bikini Body

Now Playing: New Health Warning Links Alcohol and Heart Problems

Now Playing: 2-Year-Old Boy Rescues Twin Brother From Fallen Dresser

Now Playing: Former Marine With Double Arm Transplant Wiggles His Fingers in Update

Now Playing: FDA Issues New Guidelines to Prevent Pacemaker Hacking

Now Playing: New Year Reminds Some to Focus on Health

Now Playing: Chris Powell Helps Get You Started on a Healthy New Year

Now Playing: Ways to Help Increase Happiness in 2017

Now Playing: Chris and Heidi Powell Share 3 Workouts You Can Do at Home

Now Playing: Project Wellness: Can Flotation Therapy Cure You?

Now Playing: How to Survive Your New Year's Day Hangover

Now Playing: Debbie Reynolds' Stroke Highlights When People Follow Loved Ones in Death

Now Playing: Obama Announces the US Is Preparing to Take Action Against Russia

Now Playing: 4-Year-Old Gets 'Star Wars'-Themed Adoption Ceremony