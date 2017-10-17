Transcript for Gabrielle Union opens up about sexual assault, infertility, raising young black men

her voice heard loud and clear on the sexual abuse scandal happening right now, and she brings that same unflinching honesty to her poignant, personal and let me tell you very much laugh out loud funny new memoir "We're going to need more wine." Please welcome the very fabulous Gabrielle union. Hello. My mom called ahead and said, please, baby wrote a book so please stand up. Oh, my god, that was so sweet. Well, you know, folks love you. Just, you know, get used to it. Now, you are married to basketball superstar Dwyane wade and you are mom to his kids, stepmom to his kids, I guess. Two sons and a nephew. In the book you write about something we talk a bit about on this show, what it's like raising young black men these days. Whoo. So speak to that if you would. It's terrifying. It is absolutely terrifying. We live in Florida. It's an open carry state. And stand your ground. It's a stand your ground state. I can give you an example that's actually not in the book. I don't know if you guys were familiar with the driveby dump challenge and kids would drive by and anyone who had a basketball hoop, they would get out and dunk. I'm looking at Snapchat and I see that our boys are doing the dunk challenge. Literally my arm goes numb. I'm panicked. The second they got home I was like, they can kill you and get away with it because now you're trespassing. Yeah. Like, but -- I'm like, you don't understand, like you don't understand. And they're privileged. You know, they want to reap all the benefits of me and my husband's, you know, hard work. Right. And they want to be able to act the way their friends act, talking back to authority. A cop pulls you over, what did I do? You'll die. Not for you. You'll die, it's different. And just -- we call them the black bombs, the black truth bombs that you have to drop on your kids so they understand. In Chicago where we lived last year, if they couldn't easily be identified as our children, they were just dangerous black boys, and their very presence to a lot of our neighbors felt threatening. And that's all you have to say to get away with killing black people. It's hard when they're very young. It's a very difficult situation to have with a younger child because I don't think that they -- it's a hard issue to discuss with a younger kid because they feel targeted and they feel less than. Well what do you say, you know? Your very blackness by birth has been demonized and weaponized and is considered inherently threatening and less than. What do you say? How do you raise your kids? It is a constant scary challenge that me and my husband deal with daily. And your husband has to deal with it. Well he is D. Wade. He can go to a Klan rally and they would be like, well, it is D. Wade. For him they'll make an exception. Yeah, yeah. You're always that exceptional Negro. There's always one. So let's talk about your book. One of the things you say in your book is very personal stuff. I mean people don't know this I guess, that you were sexually assaulted in a shoe store when you were 19 years old, right? Yeah. At gunpoint. I know that you've been tweeting about my I am bial lick and some people say she's blaming the victim about talking about how you dress as a provocative factor. Where do you come out on all that? She represents a very widely held belief that somehow what you wear, how you dress, how you carry yourself in the world somehow can invite sexual violence. And what I have to keep reminding people is that that mentality is incredibly dangerous. It lulls people into thinking that you cannot be raped, anyone can't be raped anywhere any time anyplace. Or that what you wear, if you dress modestly, that that somehow insulation from experiencing sexual violence and that's absolutely not true. Don't you think that's kind of a delusional thing to say if I dress right it won't happen to me, the other side of it, false sense of security. I talk about it in my book, that if you're the right kind of girl, if I'm just a good girl, bad things won't happen. I'm here to tell you, I was a straight a student, top athlete, and I was still raped at gunpoint while at work in a tunic in leggings, so it doesn't matter. And I just have to reiterate that. We have to stop the victim shaming and the blaming. It has to stop. Right. This is something that you are also honest about in the book and something that we share in common, the struggle with infertility and ivf. You've had nine miscarriages. I actually lost track somewhere around eight, but yeah. Because I've gone through it myself, it's so difficult and it can be very difficult on a marriage. Yes. How were you able to survive that type of difficulty? You know, we started ivf after so many of our friends and literally half the couples that we personally knew didn't make it. Their marriages did not survive. Ivf that was successful that resulted in a live birth or resulted in a miscarriage, it just didn't make it. So we learned. We learned from the couples that didn't make it and we learned from the couples where their marriages stayed together. And the key was sticking together, that this is an us process, not a me process, and reminding each other that our life is beautiful. We have an a life. An added human being would be an a-plus but at the end of the day we're still straight a. We have an amazing life. We have to remind each other that motherhood comes in all shapes and forms and your path to motherhood doesn't all have to match. Exactly. Can we talk about your show, being Mary Jane. It's ending but I understand you're doing a movie? Yes. A two-hour movie. We were lucky. Because usually you get invested in a show and they go off and you're like what happened and then they were kind enough to give us a movie and wrap up the story lines. It's incredibly bittersweet. Mary Jane is a piece of me and so it feels like a piece of me got rejected which is something I sort of talk about in the book. Life is -- that's. A series of rejections. Sometimes but it's also a series of acceptance because you're raising three boys, you're raising kids. You're doing amazing stuff. We love you. You know we love you. I'm sorry. You're also working with new York & company. Yes. On a new clothing line. Can you tell us about that? I'm actually wearing New York & company, my own line, head to toe. Yeah, we were able to form a partnership. This is actually my second launch. The first one came out in August, did really, really well. That's pretty. Yep, that's New York & company. The yellow one too? All of them. Those are all from the Gabrielle union collection. I need the yellow one. Well, I think we've got a little treat for the audience. Yes, we do. Hold on. Let me do what I'm supposed to do and then I'll tell you what she did. You can come any time. Come hang out, come hang out. Come any time. Got you. We thank Gabrielle.

