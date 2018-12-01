Gary Oldman sings 'Who Were You With Last Night?'

Oldman appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his new film "Darkest Hour."
Transcript for Gary Oldman sings 'Who Were You With Last Night?'
All right Gary you know that they show ends in song always yes and I don't know what's in your head. Today because your musician nobody seeing through remembered that. Which you Lana. But you don't you could think anything that's in your hand at all board's view. Not what Winston Churchill was listening to guide dogs to the whole salt not at all I went to two there's no have to this is. It's so free all kind of what was signed what was on C news. How. But what all come together yeah but now obvious to a listening something in the columns Mon oh yes and old musical number RM. Who you re news in used. Outs in the it wasn't him it wasn't he assist it wasn't. Europe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52306927,"title":"Gary Oldman sings 'Who Were You With Last Night?'","duration":"1:13","description":"Oldman appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about his new film \"Darkest Hour.\" ","url":"/Entertainment/video/gary-oldman-sings-night-52306927","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
