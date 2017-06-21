George Clooney, partners sell tequila company for $1 billion

British company Diageo announced the purchase earlier today.
06/21/17

And George Clooney's billion dollar deal Oscar winner selling his tequila company costs of me goes for one billion dollars. The name translates house of friends is being bought by a British to Stiller Clooney's partners would Randy Gerber the husband Cindy Crawford Gerber says they founded the company quote. By accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

