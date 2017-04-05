-
Now Playing: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell honored with double star ceremony
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dave Bautista opens up about his makeup in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
-
Now Playing: Stephen Colbert doesn't regret controversial joke about Trump
-
Now Playing: Tom Cruise surprises fans in Paris
-
Now Playing: Dave Bautista reveals unusual 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' makeup-removal trick
-
Now Playing: 'Fixer Upper' star responds to lawsuit from ex-business partners
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy to star alongside puppets in new comedy
-
Now Playing: En Vogue performs greatest hits medley live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Rescue Me' star Denis Leary honors firefighters on International Firefighters' Day
-
Now Playing: May the Fourth be with you: Everything you need to know about 'Star Wars' Day
-
Now Playing: Preview of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Zoe Saldana shares her children's reaction to her makeup in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
-
Now Playing: Pierce Brosnan offers up a soulful rendition of 'The Mountains of Mourne'
-
Now Playing: Son of music icon Quincy Jones talks new health documentary
-
Now Playing: Pierce Brosnan: 'Acting for me is my life force'
-
Now Playing: Goldie Hawn meeting Amy Schumer's dad is the sweetest thing you'll see today
-
Now Playing: Foreigner performs 'Cold As Ice'
-
Now Playing: Mark Hamill pranks 'Star Wars' superfans for charity contest
-
Now Playing: Zoe Saldana on her 'fangirl' moment on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' set
-
Now Playing: Foreigner performs 'Feels Like the First Time' live on 'GMA'