Grammy-winning jazz, pop and R&B singer Al Jarreau dead at 76

Grammy-winning jazz, pop and R&B vocalist Al Jarreau, perhaps best-known to non-jazz audiences for singing the theme song to hit '80s TV show "Moonlighting," has died. He was 76.
0:20 | 02/13/17

Transcript for Grammy-winning jazz, pop and R&B singer Al Jarreau dead at 76
But the music world is mourning the death of jazz singer Al Jerome the seven time Grammy winner died yesterday his death comes just a week after he announces retirement. For five decades entertain his fans for this move stop. He told fans on Twitter he had been hospitalized for exhaustion and I'll -- was 76. Years ago Hamas.

