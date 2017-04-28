Transcript for Hank Azaria on the inspiration for the voices of his 'Simpsons' characters

Well sudden can see some names that might gain Pena talk to Charles. We think that the plate. I don't need a microphone to chat with a dozen people at the ball well. What did they give learned are at stake. As long as it's into the Mike. That your area possibly. That is a. Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers welcome to popcorn we we tell you what is pop and in the culture and there's a show now called rock mart you can see in. C and I'm saying to you that. It's not just that you should see it but that. I'm doing you a favor by saying you've got to see my guess hankins Gary is here he's got it that inning I know. If you so much so successful but this is a character I think that goes in the time. This character is one of the best creations ever seen. In any kind of medium and it made me laugh consistently and at the same time it made me feel. Real person he hurt do. So. And also welcome thank you thank. What that was great whenever it topped that so outlook. Of all might drop you could do it is it was just like I kicked up by the way folks I can tell from years in show business when somebody genuinely means it and he did he really loved. I'm thinking of that. It was a point in it where. You know you're grinned and demanded is Amanda Peters is really good in it and the right in is to sensation. It was a line. That he says. Because rock miners to Iraq that man his baseball announcers actually it was that voice with this dollars this gold incorporated and toys that remembered especially from the seventies. It is deep charismatic just can I don't know why this was divorced but I got obsessed with it as a minute grownup. That was what did it and what that what's the line that hit you. Well there are many but the one that got me may be because it was the mood was in where he says you know a waves of depression that are approaching high that in mind pot. If he's feeling all of that and I also love how he. All loan you know on this street corner and marks down particularly if it exists. Will talk about himself and there are actually brought Myers buried just. The man who processes his emotions. As one of the things we found funny about the character way back. Will you create started him with Funny or Die. Yes it was an idea that was remaining literally since it was a teenager imitating these sources that I entered and wondering if they always sounded this way. They go you know besides on the air and given that in saying whatever they wanted as long as they give account afterwards. And I am tie had to spend most last night with local law enforcement. Filipino hooker named a way way as Johnson swings and misses at the Reagan model and to. Eight you know it does seem closed right yeah it and who I was bounded you know because I've just always listening to this townspeople are making him. As an extraordinarily weird way to express oneself. And I wondered if if they sounded that way home meal with the wife you know honey what's for dinner but also to think that they dirty talk sex that way which if you like sister agency that rock Meyer does. And then we'll look at what would justify a guy announcing everything. And it's probably the way he emotionally process that. And and I just enjoys the sound of his own mowers so. And I do that was and I love his voice out of their homes sometimes I'll just narrate my breakfast in we just. At Seattle Matt Phelan eggs this morning neighbors and vote me though no no I'm gonna reach to a Greek yogurt haven't done that in quite awhile with the raspberry is an ideal for accede. Must refund for your wife. He'd but we deploy marriage I find this hilarious to. Many of my friends experiences with their wives. Where at first that step draws a lot of laughter right in the honeymoon phase yet their heads over weren't going they they and you get annoying and you and I roll night or two. And then there's not that this would correction nothing as if you didn't even say anything on this note adding I'm going with the eggs this morning how about that. Nothing as if nothing was said that even they got. I think that by exist. He's doing that soon he'll go to war. Exactly what if you gonna react to every thing stupid thing that comes out of my about a disconnect ways to prevent what. Hank that this thing about when you create can I mean you know you're a man of a thousand voices Simpsons has been on forever. Only half teasing about. The thousand innings but you've you've won like four for that air when action 3000 having and that four for the citizens. And two for other televisions is with more he's it would work have really and I mean dramatic performance with Jack Lemmon. You know and then. One other enemy which he won for radon yet. Bacteria of that character because he didn't have a single lovable Kwan if it becomes. And it was still a lovable but he flipped back over he handles just hated him even when he was up and when he was dead and yet he was human and that's what brought. We should set it up just a little fruit with the first show is because he's. He's basically we'll set that up. He's against Iraq I'll describe it as gym rat act the voice a Kansas City he's doing great he's the man in Kansas. And one day colony gained ten years ago 2007. Walks in on his wives. Quite accidentally. In but granted that knows what it's with a bunch of people he freaks out he normally is the kind of guy that have 34 Beers. He had that but plus a at a bottle that Iraq rise well blackout drunk starts as we outs his wife expressed lottery agent upset and melts down on the year. Imagine that surprised when I've walked into my living room and discovered about a half a dozen naked votes. Engaged in what can be just grand only is desperate and hungry Casanova love making and Pedro delivers this latter into the there at one of those. So he still calls the game because they hate it reaches a crazy frenetic percent of the people banging on the door is locked himself in the Booth and he flips out. And the series pics of ten years later at a baseball he's been traveling the world. But he just die get back and basically get the opportunity with Amanda -- bottom of the barrel independently excuse me minor league team. That records the fractures the Morristown practices is only two industries left in Moorestown and that's fracking and Crystal Method. And again treated rather realist in. Even though it's that from each it's sad and funny thing though it's horrible smelling place because of that runoff insisted that awful place them. And he thinks everyone's forgotten by now I figured ten years ago just a joke about Africa about. Flickr educating and he's likely talking about. He's Winnebago man he's great stop ladies it's become a viral video he's more he's a mean he's known for their lives have are forever and which is news to him and not good news to him. And that's with a series starts. I think he you know sometimes you see an actor playing a part where they look this is happy as you we have to do it and you feel and yes and and it's due. You know and we're gonna act hopes he had for many seasoned police care while more yet but here you are on a show like the Simpsons doing what's instant win. Since the beginning of the dawn of television 1988. Look at that. Yeah yeah. That's when that started is that still alive for you because the show it oh yeah I loved doing it it's was. Really. Born to do that that's the correct you can sympathize we will. We you always this kid that was doing voices yes I didn't realize and so as a young adult that. That meant I really wanted to do that professionally and it was a marketable skill and that that kind of man McCree and even want to. Realize who want to be an actor which wasn't until I was liking college but to win even Kinect up that mimic Reid could be a big part of that. He seemed like separate skills. But then you know the simpsons' whether I liked it or not certainly married those Jews who was the first since since care he did. No the vikings the ball that's a little Al Pacino and I was doing a play at the time. I was playing the truck he and I was too onerous what I. Chino from all of KF panel gone on dying here perfect bodies common ground on me. And I auditioned that is voice to behold. And they said we wanted to be gravelly and if you pay. All day after no you know and you make him gravity. But he was every I didn't know that. He the first years the show he was much high mildly. Iraqi. And is my voice deepened over the music got Moore he. If it did but he's still all I love it. UK media only want to know your at this everybody well loved and coordinate all phone calls that the balk Reilly Godot Mano get no. That this is things that you tell us that well eyes to well god the man wants to kill themselves every five's it's what it. So those guys are happy with your mom. At the Simpson yes well I say yes when I did you day later two more. Well then the next week it was very casual holding audition from below 5% Simon lights and Simon and neck greening. And they elect has held news like this is good you can record like now the QU a just strolled over with them at the fox lot recorded it. Public okay by. Then had thought that was it than the next week they're like hey you do. There's a policemen kept a fat police chief. Like OK and I did a sort of David Brinkley and fresh with them is is he started at the favorite brightly. It was sort of don't press conference that maybe that's. What we're going to be. Officials some important like speeded up and some apple. If you speed up David Brinkley and she. Which it's really more that Edwards. Or rather Mel blanks. Version of impression of Edwards you Robinson that I am now that he yet and witnesses who come in that week that he. Week in week that you get couple. Pays literally it's really after next week it was cute and he got. Like sly dog died and also went out that if you like but let let he's he's a 7-Eleven clerk a record in my. We Gloria. That the road escape after and by the way Sam Simon was directing them all back and Newton I was very young I was 23 was mainly actual third job in show business degree thing. And I didn't know what I was doing apparently related. I was very green and after every take Sam would make this place you know. Any would spoon feed me sort of the rhythms and line readings. And I was sure each week was going to be mile no contract this week to look wonderful feeling. Oh did they really like it. I've I was I was thrilled to be there aren't learning and there's James L. Brooks by the waist and that nothing amazing. And then it but I was genuinely surprised each week when they called me to come back. And it kind of grew and then by the middle of the second season I've really learned especially learn. Dan -- Panetta who does homer and many others and Harry here goes mr. burns and smithers and Flanders and many others. I very much. Paid attention to what they were doing and and learned a lot to you do it together with them or is it all separately the vote in those states yes it first 1015 years the show we were almost always together. The last ten to fifteen years. We've been way especially carrier Harry lives in New Orleans and London I've chosen to move to New York. So warm often give back in New York cool yes boy or yet back. I want a raise little mats fame repeated I think you gotta have any support my old age it is because this is not a happy. To write right now but it is not the especially what's his name son. How hat so it's do you do voices for him sure he does he did he get special and for him. You know listen every voice that I can possibly do has been mind on this and since there's nothing new nothing you can have. No ISI cast. Children's books with since its characters for. They have to be great he doesn't know what's going hi you doing good night. Moon as Mo not giving so much ago but like was it like characters things Atlantans like wizard of read a lot of the Frank Oz. The this a lot of the frank Balco wizard of books and select mole was I believed mall Lloyd's. I believe ball was detained. And call the sobering news it was from the Simpsons was the Causley lighted. Oh no I did that who played the tin man in the movie wonderful guy one Jack Haley Jack yet you know I actually did it. I love that voice from the movie and I did a pretty decent Jack. In. But what Lois of the health hazard Judy gone them not hurt the upbeat and Afro. You know all little girls are always just like you know how it they're just like bad such high numbers of well. Monty Python now has to be one of your might not yet. Yeah that was readily when you did span Obama on Broadway. You know that was another thing where you had to have that love of that ice that it is that there will be people who didn't understand what so many of us were cranking out. Ways I mean. That I brought Meyer for me now is my favorite and you've ever done but before that it was Pamela. Wells eleven. Monty Python came to PBS America. Same year rat within six months away and SNL and and those two things blew my brains out I didn't realize that the time that I was a budding. You know comedic actor all I knew was that changed my world view so profoundly. And you know I said the first day rehearsing Pamela that's it guys that went off book. On holy Grail since I was approximately fifteen years all I'm ready to go here whatever I'll play every role he won't play. I can do it that's true who I was delayed viewpoint but you also. Are an actor. To me first and foremost he couldn't do this. And make it more than an impression which you always do there's something always behind the voice. So what goes on with you in that duality do you say to you self. I want him and they do this is a completely serious performance and then over here I'm gonna have fun with it because I think in Brock Meyer. Those both qualities are in one shot. Thank you. It's a talked much about this recently in some interviews about this process I love analyze the prizes and acting in an ivory does. But. On the mimic it harder started out at almost purely as a mimic on the one hand. And beak and I really became an accurate and realizes that time because they did not want to be myself. Wanted to be other people on to be my heroes like Woody Allen the chino and the bureau and Steve Martin George Carlin whoever. And then got into and and was pretty good and was working and got the Simpsons. And was doing that. Got into an acting class for the wonderful. Man is no longer with the Steven in Portland and you know who his whole message was he would never let me dual voice through be very funny said I want to see you. It's a hate to break this studio you literally said this but if you wanna be here really great actor you have to action reveal yourself to people. He had to tell tales on yourself but you need to. The people who are very successful are willing to while cameras rolling be themselves. And I ran into a big block with that here I headed I didn't realize is that ignored their appeal of that had a very deep seeded belief that who I was with my interest. And so I have sort of had to address that personally and professionally and at and what I did that I found that might he might voices on the Simpsons got funny here. Like instead it just you know I think how to be funny pat police chief way amid Everett lying I also ahead and laugh what me. As Hank if I were cop really handle this. You know I think if a kid where I caught a kid bring it was or whatever and it made things a little more real funny here. And it's certainly I don't think without Roy I would have been able to do that in the birdcage. We've been able to do. What you just described which is deepening these vocal tracks in to actual people yeah. You do that and yet we knew was starting you were in these movies with I mean you're in the heat. Yes so you have seen without. Yet so what was that like when you're just starting out and doing what how are you approaching somebody that's an idol viewers I was terrified a couldn't believe. What I was I mean. With that was a shot that the scene where Al screams. A sprint to my faith and does become sort of not my part of it but Al's finally become quite exotic. That was my thirtieth birthday happens to be als thirtieth birthdays on December thing. That illustrate the virtues and shot actually than achieved play for hours straight on my thirtieth. Birthday so what from el chino to rattle him Gene Hackman and I would like Mike Nichols you know. And ninety I was kind of quietly freaking out at it if Mike. Nickels weren't looking out for me on that movie and he thought what I was doing was funny and kind of nature peddling. You know to proceed and ice I think about that had great plans like he also put me analyze it took me many years to be able to. Do for myself what Mike did for me on that movie. You know any mean but be able to sort of basically tell yourself it was okay yet again to trust what I was doing a fine man way and make it fresh from myself and it's on my part where Mike was sober he did that for everybody. You know and it's harder to do it yourself. This is the first time we've been on the show opens the first of a lot of hopes and they've they're calling pre K and English though is this real it's. It is real can a person needed urgently needed. You can it's early in the does anybody have a gut feeling and eight people thrown it. Really that seems hostile it mobilize that sometimes hostility but since it's the first you don't know that we ended song oh I did not know now. So now you do but I out your fearless. Well look or where you don't that in. I mean. Go back to the wizard of odd that you're reading trees that he sing something from that as one of the voices that you. I have much more confidence. Singing has might weirdo character and she would them as a decent thing Lloyd's let's go with I went. Around way. But the next line. Bears. That I don't care that whines yeah he added lab back and someday now wish that damage Aaron wake up way that contact Bible. A move. And when I traveled from behind and visit that you drew on at and and act out way Bob that she and knee cap that Wang. Yeah. I wouldn't let his Duncan's actually. Chief William was really keep in the brought mine while he well and I think he's really liked that. Hank of a pleasure. A place where Lilith was thinking what.

