Headline: 'Orange is the New Black' red carpet premiere party

More
Writers and cast of the show speak on the latest seasons' and character changes.
38:23 | 06/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Headline: 'Orange is the New Black' red carpet premiere party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47952514,"title":"Headline: 'Orange is the New Black' red carpet premiere party ","duration":"38:23","description":"Writers and cast of the show speak on the latest seasons' and character changes.","url":"/Entertainment/video/headline-orange-black-red-carpet-premiere-party-47952514","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.