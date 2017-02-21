Transcript for New health and beauty treatments help stars get Oscar ready

Hey guys I've regularly even ABC news and I'm next I'll hear what Hollywood with one of the owners Kevin peek A Kevin thanks Amman where thanks for having us of course. I'm sure you'll be watching Oscars on ABC on February 26 that I. It's a big day for ABC and for every evidence reluctant Laura watching the stars are getting ready right now and that's life. All week we're showing you how they get ready yesterday we were related a celebrity hair stylist and make up artist who's who of the collision with a few different looks. And today we're talking about health and how to stay healthy and be ready for the red carpet. And that's buy or care one of the things you that are known for is coyote there you tell me about. Yes approach their Prius cold there that's our camera back there it's negative 150 degrees that people going two for two and a half to three and a half minutes and it's. Incredible I know it sounds cold but it's amazing the benefits are. I'm in his lot of benefits across the board but it takes information out of body increases blood flow circulation. Improves a lymphatic system so helps a detoxification. On and the body's natural defense mechanism against cold as collagen production which is great because everyone metropolitan area. So it's you know helps tighten the skin on you know there's cognitive benefits as well because your brain releases hormones when you expose that pulled the temperature. So endorphins and serotonin drowned when you come out this natural high nab. Don't really view the funny thing is and I do all the time views you feel like. Really don't want this facility is I don't feel good and the U walking in particular thought I had those look at I think I don't live like. That though I theoretical little graphic we welcome there and estimated at a kind of laid that out really nicely though you've got like. Jessica Alba Jennifer Aniston. Chris young and old knows Kobe all the people talking about the benefits of its note kind of explain this me. Absolutely so you'll see you we have a lot of pretty much every pro athlete does crowd there and regular basis in the old days these do ice bats are known as ice bats anymore because it's just way more effective way more tactful run on it accelerates. Must repair recovery by about 40%. Which is tremendous stress test on then you know Tony Robbins has talked about art therapy all the time yes men all of his homes. Musically might and Iraq but that's the real well. My favorite technology is kind of therapy it resets your system and it's part of my morning routine. And I have heard talk about it and it's really mean every single morning starts out there right and all the benefit for a lot of people. Called salary that the two really big thing in this it's kind of like that I'm and it ties movie and there's a lot of observant student I mean you're range just your brains aren't you doing your functioning that your quicker sharper. It's like it cleans out sesame it wakes you all on fire Vietnamese appeal Hollis L Lawrence and I think you got to meet anybody show us what cry out there he is in case you don't know let's take a look at Brian. By the way we keep talking that. Get Kate Snow political that you are accurate view area and so tell me you know how you describe. Lloyd started here as the customers any Democrat from personal recovery really helped me back faster from exercising. In early allow me to excel. Take my access the next level. So I really wanted to help other people experience when Shakespeare it's where he hears people. Be more proactive with the recovery so react. If you get. A minute take it from Yemen like only to get from here. You can just from the door open and yet feel. Everything coming at me if you like there. Also noticed we have some people like to be warriors think about it right you know you can and see any yeah out. And then a lot of people like privacy as well also critical fact we have you can you know turn on dosing. Yes yet gotten any news beats headphones actually two people Milner together so you know people like to go on on. Yeah couples whose cried together stay together. They dance they had that's true. These days are like first date and you should go to the movies go hiking and these communicators and and that's probably what this does. For these. Yeah. I think the like I don't know if you guys can see through that but there's like his hair is icicles. And its cookbook. He looks obviously tickled not normally all with the ladies Dana. After three and a half minutes the Macs a day or volley to keep him in light emitted. Yet yeah you you Campbell permanent school principal partner skin temperature drop. Right so when going you want to this intend to drop thirty to forty degrees here once 992 degrees figure before yeah this. And that comes out Texans again and once you get at least the third drop your body goes based constriction of blood goes through extra duties on what ordinance takes you next outlawed increased blood flow and circulation. When you're the cognitive benefits the whole nine yards and it. It is also more to know is you guys that probably seen before there's a lot of private chambers that it's like to Wear your head sticking out yeah. So. You know it's you don't really get near the benefits that you would indefinitely closed chamber you know the majority of the temperature sector's earnings test your hat so you wanna be police closed you want your your case to get the benefits and the reason they do that because of the night right that I don't unite yes it is. But for chambers that does not sleep at night so what city fully close and there are benefits of a lot better. Yet now meeting but it was enough to get yeah you do a good bet. My. How do you feel. Of that. I thought of the lord's prayer every day certainly days it would injured. You'd react to leave. React we have a program well. Well when absolutely logical things to do all day it's yours. Eight. Although it's not you guys that also that you know this is the big red target weak right so. One of the things you guys you offered the red carpet may need some development agreement that really necessary Alley there should be out as we have rusted out. Ross get the details of mr. ray got menu that a lot of people like to use you know it's about 45 days before the carpet. To get prepped and you know fully ready to go help the agents that dresses look amazing but. You know Ross why aren't you people have been more than you as an author author educate yourself. There are matters Ross registered nurse here next help. Yes a little on the side. Well yes so our record packets has been. Super popular it's not only for red carpet to Korea or be part these big events. On anything that you just really wanted to have a great glow in the best shape of your life and of the grateful that. So but he got an event it operator is doing our grammar I'd be on the screen it's packed full of vitamins of course get all your vitamin C. The full spectrum B vitamins electoral its minerals and then things like biting folic acid. An amino acids are great for your skin. Those are communities on healthy. How he felt it up. Unit. And a few times and use. That actually did the person is a little skeptical. It is an immune. There be an effort. Literally walked the chair you know aria and but it was done. Thirty fueling more energized. Hydrated and called. It. Of course so you know we want to make this really high and experience and really fun for people's. One of things that would offer is virtual round glasses so. Where the year lucrative creatively it's realistic or despised some in the past. Yeah but on the we have is Draper brought goggles and scattered but mark transports to hold other world ice can be on this you are in that it be three guys yeah absolutely so. Parties sorry for. At. And pop mom. And then takes you to hold the place and it's literally a three dimensional space. Each tree of life in a bird the but. That. That he's all the world so it's very going on you know we meet the space was comfortable India towards trying to do work. Doing what is right. I'm. And I and onetime. Eyes and a picture of my friend doing it acutely feeling real real outlet let's all. The the good life but that there. On a case goes to how long that we did this plot the the whole process takes. So and then be a whole menu ideas not just the Emory duration. By which really. Really good here's an. You guys government argument here tell me about that to protect limit company. Are fair so all our recovery package is actually two different versions as one with 45 days to prime rate corporate and there's not one wit. On the ability off a little. So but I don't think that has endured grammar ivy lea Hart therapy is great for your skin angry for beautiful glow. On we do nonsurgical body contour on that these little more time but still does give a little riveting scene effects. Lifting informing us for the face. We can deliberately moon which is when my favorite pillars to given instant beautiful lit very natural looking for the cheeks. Of course Botox. Down isn't clear in the act as well. And yes one of my Alter their treatments which is my communing with platelet rich plasma. On that has the least knowledge on time and it really gives an instinct of your skin. Smooth texture and whom hate me here make it look past it's. Are we did your beam treatment about once a month on four patients army to get the mad Max benefit but even with one treatment the results are outstanding. Well so let's. I don't want to leave here without being achingly young for me they don't affect IPO. OK so there are some options yeah. It's. Great when you knowing like Sunday at got to be there and I don't you know don't have much time to recover. Google might leave. It. Britain's. Let's try our political speaking and explain it out to do it. Eight. The latest. One thing. I got to slow they don't forget Sunday. On ABC were watching the Oscars together and and people will become in Iraq I'm sure to get ready for the I think. It's. What was there. Yeltsin which is broadband like. On basically if you can't just in time since the wars and stimulates collagen production. Which is so important respects as it would order because our collagen production lose starts to decrease. Every year so I'm its proper yeah. That don't put all of thing for me I can think it. You mean all the colleges. There's one there we're. I protection yes. That still look Kabila about the recovery for this. That is you know. There's. Thanks gods but they don't last very long. He's om and once you're everything he wasn't ever that's little superficial steps fault. It just appeals to you before the year ends. It needed clarity how perfect skin. Yeah theater. Look at. Now how clean it does it have to be. If it's okay you. Again just. There might be a little innocents in in my English. But that. It is. Via the means that that. That. You fill up. All right for a start we're here for. Or conducted show. I doubtful if I got a hold the united. Buried today very very comfortable. We're has to do you know tested I expect like bird knows that a birds and a little bit of a smaller grants and line. It. It. That it. A case. That we just kind of continuing to hold face instance. The film. And it's very clear it's not a time consuming certain. As afternoons this client yeah. It's nothing going on on all. Fill in when I expect to see results. I'm. Just within a couple days and some of this has very very minimal down time. I'm sometimes salute the brightness. That he's a restless it's wonderful. It Olson is for us. Gators can't really great even Texas and help minimizing. It's. Politics and I hope we're not leaving me this way. Another today you got little luck but think he's still much for watching. Make sure to check out the Oscars on ABC this Sunday we'll be watching and getting ready not done getting ready obviously. By everybody they select only to watch tomorrow because we have. Harley Pasternak big celebrity trainer he does. Can make on the eighth that's wrote in. Look regulating gun you that he literally take everybody's on Jimmy all the time you'll give us where it got to get our body ready to check that out tomorrow by everybody. If they for watching.

