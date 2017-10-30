Transcript for 'House of Cards' will end after season 6, star Kevin Spacey accused of sexual advances toward minor

Well Netflix announced today that house of cards these its hit show will end after its sixth season which is currently productions comes. As its star Kevin Spacey season series backlash over an allegation of sexual misconduct Star Trek discovery actor Anthony Rapp tells buzz feed that back in 1986 when he was just fourteen years old. And Spacey was 26 Spacey pushed him on pushed himself on to him. At a party at species apartment in New York rap says quote came forward to my story standing on the shoulders of many courageous women and men. The web in speaking out. Spacey responded on Twitter saying quote I honestly don't remember being counter bid if I didn't bee cave as he describes. I owe him decent cirrus apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior you go does say that quote. I have blonde and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life and I chose I'd choose now to live my life. As a gay man and quote. The backlash to species apology was swift many implying that species was. Coming out as a way to distract. From the issue actress Wanda Sykes tweeted quote. You do not get to choose to hide under the rainbow would film critic Richard Lawson asked. How dare you implicate us in this you can read more from species statement at our website ABC seven and want.

