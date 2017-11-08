'Ingrid Goes West' star Elizabeth Olsen sings 'I Love You Always Forever'

More
Olsen sang the Donna Lewis song while visiting ABC News' "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to discuss "Wind River" and "Ingrid Goes West."
0:54 | 08/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Ingrid Goes West' star Elizabeth Olsen sings 'I Love You Always Forever'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49143907,"title":"'Ingrid Goes West' star Elizabeth Olsen sings 'I Love You Always Forever'","duration":"0:54","description":"Olsen sang the Donna Lewis song while visiting ABC News' \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to discuss \"Wind River\" and \"Ingrid Goes West.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/ingrid-west-star-elizabeth-olsen-sings-love-forever-49143907","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.