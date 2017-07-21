Transcript for Inside the making of 'Dunkirk' with director Christopher Nolan

Were the story. Philbin wants. After yesterday's losses it's one ship below the time about police gift fidelity saving them home. The next time. One. Similar plans. It's right back. Become pregnant they and a little help us get. They need to send more ships. Different. Effectively to the school bus school. Won't the news remembers her position. We need to stress. For us commercial banks but in these conditions are or face waves that oh us. Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers and this is popcorn where we tell you what's happening at the movies and there's a movie now that I think is well I know it's the best movie I've seen this year so far. And it's called Dunkirk it's directed by Christopher Nolan my guest today. In a way that might be surprising for some of his admirers because it's a little different its history. But why should I talk about it when you're here Chris you're here and it is it is for you. Who people know a lot thwarted the Dark Knight trilogy for conceptions and interests dollars this is history mrs. Yet as the Israel. No right groups have been realizing those little time. Talking about. Projects have done in science fiction to science fiction world an element of fantasy woman talking about how we tried to McCann grounded Rios who took that reality. Cycles of this from the suddenly turned around and realized. Actually first time I agree. Dealt with something real settlement testament tells me they still all. Real history and and it changes your creative process I think but in an exciting way if I'm used to coming. Create a whole fictional world. And then figure when he threw it and we've done. It order exists the world it is really exist just needs recession and discovering him in the history it's an issue books and its most important for me Sinaloa firsthand accounts. Have been collected by people who. And actually had. Privilege of sitting down with some veterans whose two remaining with the net and hearing their stories directly. Which what's went well. He soon not way you know built up my understanding of of the world's movers taking on. And then was freed us and create fictional characters and figure in my home through. Nobody in this movie sits down and says and here's what happened and my mother was cruel to. And I'll. This is why I'm acting and none of that. Yeah you are the screenwriter alone your brother Jonathan wasn't working with you on this when he did it nice and yet there's. There has to be if there's two pages of dialogue in the home movie that's kind of amazing. Yeah there's that we're watching what's happening and coming up with what we think by watching not you. When it's it's shown on so. I'm a great fan of the silence the great sons owns for a lineman now picnic. I awards. You know culmination I decided the the way I want and so was from the tension from this story. Was that of suspense. Because Duncan is a great ticking clock story that's what distinguishes it from just being about a possible. Review would even hear that club again on Saturday getting pretty liberal about it country's economic it is taking taught me in every sense and it's about the 400000 men on the speech on the enemy closing animals lines. And they will face between his choice but surrender or annihilation and its U. Is there are ways their third way and and the way in which happens is what I think makes it agrees to the stories of so for me it was all about suspense. And suspense is. Primarily visual language and that's what from the Alfred Hitchcock clues immunities of greats the great city you know. Creators of cinema movement you listen. Because. Whilst there's always McDonald and must go. It's really visuals secret thoughts of suspense that he knew how to do so well and I've tried this tool for this film. So you wanna lack of fuel so there are sitting Indian this with my my other comments but it. As British group and Dunkirk is freaking motion. It the way in which the story times now is in here so emotional. The lost thing I actually need rules. Sentimentality you. Theatrics the theatrics of that and so. I thought about yet. When you too cool to people who Russian there in the telling their experiences it's not about ark story it's about in the moment it's about. Making people right then. Pulling together in the moment it's about physics talented. It's a pile. The trend physics and facing what is the sound beach getting from me to be can find a way of the speech. Allies. What made you want to tell that story why what was it the motivated your head because I know you've been thinking about this for a while. Yet what I mean like most productive when I did grow this story I don't even remember the festival was told them but she learned in a salute. Simplified. Kind of a mythical it was a fairy tale telling. With by you know every sufficient jones' boat crosses child pools wrestled with two Lofgren. War happen woes. And that almost one from producer myself we. Help of friends sailing school Silva about twenty years ago. Across the channel to them we've made the crossing those civilians made. About some time you. And we sort of did it. Moralists and win and it's to be. Just ridiculous a child. It was an appalling experience took way longer should we round for about ninety announcement crossing in very very rough. Infancy channels extra in Europe and actually felt at times life threatening if felt dangerous regional. But to an experienced sailor want to. He felt very dangerous and that was without people throw bombs in his whenever you votes or you just sailing to wasn't in December's having fun. I so I came away from my experience. With a very different. Respect for the people who actually did that something can be grateful that the government it's headed into what was done across ostrich with. And that the so if as a county caused by the physics and the fizz accounting logistics and sort of would have been like that should be that. Was very. Cemented for me now in the tray and I think that was really the beginning of the notion with an eye on the shelves. Maybe one day you know try and expressed oh. You know what would've been like to be not just the history oh no the politics but the experience. There's two areas that I find very distinctive. In this movie about the kind of filmmaker you wore. One of them is the way you deal with time in. You know maybe I go back to memento which was. A really playing a game with it but he gained that made us all play the game while we were watching it yah but here because then Kirk is so much land sea and there. And it's. What's going on we have the the Germans surrounding them and are they gonna die at any minute. And yet weird I think he spend a week you know in that time frame of the movie with a young soldiers on the beach and pat wanted to get a get off can they get off because can't get big ships Ann Arbor you can't you know they can't do it so it's those small boats run by civilians that have to do it. And then we're basically on those boats of those civilians with mark Ryland who's character who's coming in with his son trying to pick up. Any survivors and can do it. And then go for and no weapon the plane with Tom hardy in respect our reviews covering the beach and doing it and nothing runs in a lean year. Yeah basically you're jumping back and forth in time that's happened. Yeah would that they storyline disease say their three story lines pulled his speaking Lansing. One is a weak one isn't anyone's. And that was it a parade them together in particular way. And really the purpose of that structure was who is. To me structure was comes about as a result of trying to counselor. He should point if you some mementos from told by actress because it won't give you its experience of someone who couldn't remember what just. So we've the chronology reviewing some place. This structure. Similarly. Came about as a result saying OK I want to stay. In the human scale for the time so I want to know just what they would have known I want to see will be adjustments in the people who were involved in the event don't want can't now. To politicians. Generals in rooms of pick maps and symbols forces the pushing around. It was a movie about war without them act following. It would happen really it's gonna always fault yeah with a pointers I think and then. Exactly and and selling mule is things visitors continent. Bob. The story of Tonka is a very very big story so we needed to find a way to build up. A set of subjective experiences. That as they cross cut they would give you audience. A better understanding holes that would be gaining some understanding of the injury issues so by viewing it. From land from sea from the same events from different points of view. Stone to build up the big picture the movements of evacuation which are of course what is so amazing story. But hopefully never. Stepping counts on this intensely subjective. View and wonder what the whole film that's the reason it's a much shorter film usually films. The 106. Minutes yep if short freer it's pretty show yeah it was a 76 page script which is. You know well off or use. And it was you very much because we wanted to level of suspense and intense Steve condense things. We've never once the side of the cameras aways. Reflecting that so we're running along the beach for those guys we're on the decks of the book. We just went out with the actors and various war crew. On the deck of most you know what about which team I'll IMAX camera in liberating way company. And we managed to get these cameras. Into the culprits but it and just. Keep the camera right there is little suckers I think I think so but when a massive yeah how much they weigh. They went out with sixty pounds and around them. We've been working on some he isn't. Interest I was the first time we really. Broke the code and health care and we did it adopted a basic higher earnings per strong coach. But don't know there's no way to handle this street journal's news room shoulda yes that you daring him pretty -- yeah. Actually I'm genuinely wasn't very Michael it was impossible if we've been working for use of these Cameron believing it's impossible. I think we have Nana we tried engineering solutions. And I think we never really teaches at school. What if you just so suck ago. And that actually. What we did developments union is very good don't agree with many musical run. He stuck to what is what the doniger does have a commercial put the camera and camera chilled. And then general recently that doesn't mind you know shot there will be subject he's keeping his hands on the and balancing the weight for them because of the two of them would submit. Don't surround this peculiar way and that would take away but not let us shoot the film. In the very. The subjective. New way that we wanted to and and spontaneous as well which for a filmmaker for directors it's a gift. To be able to be spontaneous with such an elegant and launch form but still be able to just. In bring the camera around just we've been fall is somebody. With the cameras but the other thing that's so that's basically didn't create this movie on your laptop. Where your Smartphone you know this isn't a computer you your data on location yeah. We've assessed on not just application but it. In the real ball you know on the beach are done. And a we had real votes we have some of the real little ships who made the trip in 1940. They came back. We had a couple of days shouldn't evacuation plan these boats recreated adjourning for the can move from England. And we created the journey from Cameron's and we did down on the some basic chemistry in the real place. And uses very very moving thing. And them. For the aerial so. We were determined to shoot don't finds that way. We haven't seen before. Just Bonnie get real. Real spit on management's. And figuring out. How to get. It. And should've showed you into the fold the wings mechanics. Of a dog fight Al Franken difficult. So mowing stunned Coleman poster on this team. There's an aviation teens. Very early on he came to me would this amazing suggestion of giving homeless Soviet era plane called again. They'll remain it's about the same size and shape. Spit out. So we could have converted to look like respectful moralist as to call it. Now we can drillers it was we under so it wasn't ninety we're than any values that we could. Create lens mounts. For the pilot flying. Announced that phone call with the actor should go off a fly with the rules upon isn't. Don't fulfill the pilots in the back Tom hardy's. From a hole in focus you know as the person who's do it. They can be either in the front all the back when buildings that swap program I've got to bring that up because every time you with Tom party especially in they have in the Dark Knight rises your covering its bases that a thing. That's. It's can barely see. I it is a financial commitment it to him as well and that's what he did hillside yeah. Went if he's getting complex. He had a good sense of humor. Gillian Murphy to be when I cool man he did mention my Nana we're back. That there are three of them weapons besides right. So. Fulfill those rivers should. See him. The thing with. Tillman of these. I was so. Thrilled when he did to me. On for the film went on don't know arises acting with just you know we know a lot of discussions about how to face will be revealed possible we have to work with. So when we came to do this spit upon. And I look back the old films and looked for such which will justify. If this idea that every on the road to with the kind of Poland Moscow often. You know whatever it's complete nonsense and mean they've been put this thing on the microphone is in the malls Newton and hasn't bought moment throw pulled to to speak and you've done. Take it off yeah. Let's rely or can you go gold are this he or she that's a walk act. You know what I can join who couldn't convey. Really meaningful emotion and and and difficulty and dilemma. Would. Mean I think one of his most interest you most films won all eyes you can see it just like this and it. And Tom can do that and he's just just a remarkable whom we'll talk of little. The actors in this movie to offend Whitehead who is that you don't comer to this it is Tom is this every man soldier. You know you have a lot of the you even have Harry styles this is the age thing concept because here's this pop idol. You know who people would line up to see and he's making his debut in a movie in the of the partisan views and yup what. Watch your theory of casting him as opposed to actors that the audience doesn't know. Well I think. For me what was most of pool wolves. Those guns on the beach beef fresh faces and fresh from the movies be. He without particular association of people whose experience of making that would mirror the characters to some degree that feeling of being an in the deepened. And also that fatally get. Secure flight. When released call to discuss union but Sigourney Weaver wars and Sigourney Weaver let audiences night nine they had no idea who's consume. And not you know publicity over time that gets lost because too going to convict stone Shih is through that film but I wanted to have. Face in the inhofe thinks the fin one is here with you never seems code for new he's -- these CT. Age being a key factor you know Hollywood movies so often it's third you'll find it. And we dealing with real life events were dealing with the war. We're addressing. How Wheaties that we fight we send children to him and do we seventeenth eighteenth when you. Guys just selling out and I wanted to caustic nature and that means open costing that means very old fashioned Hollywood pros itself. People don't agency people and drama schools. In Tom Green colony personal crisis. He dropped on drama school commended them. In that's how how fresh these guys song. And at some point. Aaron. Submitted himself to all cautionary. Went on tape condition so he wanted to be part yet yet he did didn't have their own reasons for it was there's something in his family about that. Notes this about I don't specific to Dunn can't particularly mean I I never Ailes can be honest those just. Kind of please get area on the phone yes what happened yeah exactly I mean he you know he went on tape. It was great and we were doing this excitable missions where it was so what shall the scenes of mixed and managed different guys tried to winnow it down. It came along process and an over room. In a course of days and daisy you know and to see the table and fit something not been able to find. Send plate homey been able find peace there's no fun married to come play George. Confine Alex. And I think it's one amongst its small Paul and we're trial silent obviously you trade zone in Paris don't human but. I think it's one of the mournful pose the film because it pick. He does to beautifully it's supplements restraints known showboating it's no you know it's very human. But it's about human frailty and it's sort of to kind of a pit appointment from me in times of putting out cones and about what we're really trying to address here human nature how people. React too that survival in office because. Ultimately the film. For me is not a war from as much as it is survival story that's our approach this is your tent feature yes. To me shocking the you've never been nominated as best director does that kind of thing you. What I mean I have been walking in a pretty emotional and things you know I've been making. Movies for ordinances you know it's I'm always you know you'll often Oscar about some stuff and it's like. You know it be thrilling to be Nolan for Oscars and direct terminals have grown up watching the Oscars and a member of the academy proudly I've been nominated for writing region. Very very pro. Buts at the end of the day for me to lose we'll. The audience. And would these films have been making there about reaching a white audience. Really speaking to people listen. That's really them escalating the guiding principle for me and if that's not necessarily. You know war speaks to you lost as a racist or something you weren't just going you don't do the film that you believe for the attempt to speak to you at home things well will this be the ones. A confidant he of course who will be the ones but that still to think about that and that that. And I'm disinterested in what going to shouldn't go to films and lead this note what a good dividend. Couldn't get in they'd look that your early work and guys notion future. I'm not oh it's it's all over so you watching other movies in. I've always what. Reason it was an astute. Films. And I think it was Stan cubic. These things and if you want to and comic film. And that was sort of my approach is still making from seven years old wants to break you know and never released all. And then my first speeches following. In it was nailed sixty you know with friends you just did on the weekends and group together pretty cheap very she I mean yeah. Wu told about six. Very achieve what what those movies that that. Had an impact on. Well I mean if you're talking about rules some cinematic. You know I always have to talk about two Christmas stalls I was seven. Anyone's mind that system. It's just the film shows. The possibilities. It. Some. That the success of that was Pollard. By the united by re released kubrick's 2001 but down to Christina huge screen and us going on humans. Seven years old so when state and diamond incredible impression it was just that feeling. Of the screen can just be who. Two of them mention just be this this whole. On the world set of world. Well I have to say goodbye to you you've done is show before and it didn't work out but we always ended song. And now this isn't big deal for me because. Christian Bale has that to me and he put the you have. My fifth huge yours sue just out of respect and for my fifty dollars being taken from Christian Bale. Is there part of Han Zimmer scores that he's done for you since. You started making movies practically. On that you can give me a theme that we're in the rooms without singing an actual song capturing serenaded your I would children. We united to be honest I wouldn't do that Christian he needs to keep his fifty. I can play the ticking in my watched the canyon and hall of it's just pause and will do you need all areas that you get there exactly and we efforts and I watch it out she was pocket watch that I recorded. Gave as a recording said. Real actor that that I yeah yeah yeah and you think Christian needs is fifty you know really I'm not gonna do that if if great thank you thought much thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.