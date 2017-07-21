-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Dunkirk' and 'Valerian'
-
Now Playing: Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead discuss taking on 'Dunkirk' roles
-
Now Playing: Inside the making of 'Dunkirk' with director Christopher Nolan
-
Now Playing: Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon sing 'Love Is All Around' from 'Four Weddings And A Funeral'
-
Now Playing: Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon on their real-life love story in 'The Big Sick'
-
Now Playing: 'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik on why she returned to acting
-
Now Playing: 'Despicable Me 3' star Steve Carell sings 'Three Times a Lady'
-
Now Playing: Steve Carell talks dual roles in 'Despicable Me 3'
-
Now Playing: 'Baby Driver' star Ansel Elgort on his love for music and what frustrates him
-
Now Playing: Kate Mara on 'Megan Leavey' and her relationship with sister Rooney
-
Now Playing: Rolling Stone Film and TV critic Peter Travers on Daniel Day Lewis' retirement
-
Now Playing: Brian Cox breaks into song with Al Jolson's 'Sonny Boy'
-
Now Playing: Brian Cox on 'Churchill' and the sequel to 'Super Troopers'
-
Now Playing: Kyle MacLachlan on 'Twin Peaks' reboot: 'I was ready to jump in completely'
-
Now Playing: Kyle MacLachlan sings a one-of-a-kind ode to coffee
-
Now Playing: The songwriters behind 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'La La Land' on how they tell stories
-
Now Playing: 'Dear Evan Hansen' creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul sing 'Waving Through a Window'
-
Now Playing: Bryan Cranston sings Frank Sinatra's 'I Won't Dance'
-
Now Playing: 'Wakefield's' Bryan Cranston on his 'very relatable' new character
-
Now Playing: Jeff Garlin creates and sings an impromptu song while visiting the ABC News studios