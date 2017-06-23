Transcript for Inside Marvel: How the Darth Vader comic series fit into the greater Star Wars universe

Oakley has been chomping at the bit to ask Charles and cared about writing for something with this much gravity enough I believe that feud thing. Yeah yeah first of all I I have to admit I am hot and and haven't traditionally been comics guy on the movie guy saw star worth was four years old in the theater and so. You know over the years haven't gotten comics until now because all of these is cannon and you know. This is not news to a lot of you know above the casual Star Wars fan level but. When George Lucas so this company to Disney. Kathleen Kennedy and her team created this thing called the Lucas films story group and they are basically the keepers of bulls Star Wars Canon planning the stories future there coordinated. All that sort of thing. So I was wondering from both the U guys if you can help pull the curtain back a little bit on the process of how the story group works you know. A lot of that is there's a certain. Vocal. Corner of random thinks the story as this emperor like grip on on the story telling him you guys don't have much freedoms that. What are you just take us through the process how does that work working with Lucas. You know you promises that a forced joke. Three. Rather than for lycra. So so the way that it generally works is. It is not that it's not really like that it's not very talented trying to step on stories or anything like that story groups job. It's mixer that all of the wonderful story tellers who were involved with the story's been you can and are telling about stories they can that that fit with all the other great story so that's video games movies TV shows comics novels everything. And so who generally speaking. And I believe this was the case with with hearing stories can speak and it. But they propose. Like a spot in the time line and that's what would you like to do with character so for me it was you know. Right after into the sit what what happens to Darth Vader immediately after he gets into his suit of armor and and the great thing about it for me was that. You know. On screen we don't seem bigger in his armor for for ten seconds before before my story again so were able to see. The first steps he takes its beater you're one he's he's a BB Sith lord as an obstacle. And because you can see he he's not very happy about it now. We we we take that at no moment and then we we sort spent little bit and see what happens next so the story group. I mean I I that was sort of my thinking about what would happen acts like meter would not be just sort of like OK let's let's keep moving he would have a lot of very specific. Angry ideas about what he should be doing. And and so that's the story that that we got the talent so it's it's really get back before you start mean there's lots and outlines kicking ideas around and then eventually turn that dot com. He he looks like an amazing character but you mentioned that the clone wars and and you know we saw crossover with saw Guerrero going from match two rove want and I was just curious if you have. Of any of your new characters if if you see any of them crossing over in the movies or TV shows and if if they do which one would you pick which one would you like to see on the street. Wow man I mean obviously be fun to see this guy but but the nice thing about some of some of the work that accurate and I've been doing and lot of the other stars creators of that summit beginning to happen I mean I know that. There's been big surge of interest in -- doctor after character who's fantastic. My question yeah. There's been great he's great it is made he is on his dark CP Galen and anarchy need to do so it's. You know not everything we do. Makes an incident. The bigger media but store groups or all of it and and there are sort of cherry picking pieces as as they like them so never say never think of last notes care. And then detonated at a very positive way we're gonna see her characteristic you hasn't rate ones. Especially I mean not act results the opening the door to turn up as police but I. Actress turned up in a video guy and so all that's again I was like like what will the public overnight into the stall was arena guy and she's like that don't played a solid kick conducts. Unlike BT troubles there and cut he would abort guidance which is really very kicked. But it's it's it was like. The people was asked what the story you're saying I would think but but it would presumably say yes table and woods what they could you Tuesday like the very generous for example like. I just what Babylon nobles cause I was doing some background reading of one of the Melinda characters like may go to dull fight and kill its. The bulls referenced in arming the Russell the story critical really generous in sharing information and a like it suggestions are we doing this elsewhere in the universe. If you'll coal bill of this persons available. Cinema in the sun which they cut. Like a cool to fight the light beginning to get introduced counts is essentially there's really very interesting about what. You pull his naval adversary tacky from the scene in a new hope where Darth Vader took sky making fun of its religious. Yes you there's a wide health dropped from her Charles Larry Johnson and if I lots that the man has five times a treatment as an economic. That that I mean there's there's absolutely things that you know that the nice thing about the movies and and the entire storytelling landscape is that you know the creators are our. Adding an amazing things to today to the universe as a whole so there's you can pick great stuff and and and you know it's it's fun to make up new characters like this this cool new -- I've. But. You know I I used accurately mr. bones in the port Ameren series who is from chuck when digs fantastic aftermath scenes and novels. Just because it it seem like it would work perfectly even though it's. 4050 other thirty years later write I even I'm except talent sometimes. And so the idea that you can. You know there states there's so much to choose from. Is is is amazing and as Karen mentioned sort of is very encouraging that and and they really want to make if you look at connected universe where. Characters are popping up here in the U see them again in a new version thirty years later it's really fun really speaking of connecting universe is the perfect time to mention that disclaimer that. The Disney owns all marvel latest news and they'll get us so we are connected universe in history as well.

