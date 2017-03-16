Transcript for Inside Marvel's new 'Iron Fist' comics run

Hi I'm Walt and he would ABC news digital you have questions about iron fist we have answers I'm joined by marvels Axel Alonso. ABC's Mike Rothman an out on the line we've got a person who's writing that forthcoming issues of iron fist has gone out there. He's going you. All right good good good so throughout this process those be watching on FaceBook please ask away ask questions struck him in the comments we'll start addressing them later. For now though let's just dive right in. We've got a character are anxious to get a forthcoming Netflix all of that and what can we expect this character he's been in the marvel cannons is early seventies axle what's the story of a fist full. Iron fist is one of the original Kung Fu superheroes he he was born in the 1970s during the that Bruce Lee Crane's. Arm and he's a perfect fusion a martial arts and and superpowers. He's. As a young boy yet again Iran was taken on a mission opt into the Himalayas by his father. Multimillionaire accompanied by his mother. And Tom. Tragedy to fell them when his father betrayed by this is partner on his father fell to his death. Danny's mother was eaten by walls protecting him comment just so happened this took place at the doorstep off. The magical kingdom of combed loomed that utopia was real and Jenny was brought in. And an over years. Was forged to become the iron fist. So we have a character that net again he he worked to get martial arts prowess. And then eventually he he he likes dragon that didn't in his bequeathed with this magical power of punch yes. Yes I mean this is the power that was burnt he wasn't bestowed on him. Wasn't a radioactive spider. Spider or gamma radiation. Danny have to walk a gauntlet off of tests to get to working laws and he eventually got the party line. So again we could see and it's a development on screen right now there is spreading the dragon shallow. Yes the head and a and so in order kind of game he has to pass this gauntlet again in the releases we were talking earlier about about the very first introductions can act but the perfect com would you want finest to secure with a more. Sort of tragic origin. War on war hopper and set of powers. That's got the tattoos chest cracked as it's from playing the dragon I think he was correct. It took about. Yeah president's on his chest. I've always wanted that it is an obvious up. So we have this very just not only besides the ability to to throw really mean punch right you've also got this and he he's again a sign of an empire he's orphaned. He owns when a large companies in the marvel universe. NC also have that element in this what's the story of digging outside. Well Denny Randy isn't set an orphan who's also billionaire industrialist. He's a guy who strive hard he's not like Tony Stark. You know he's he's not mercurial hours Brisbane egotistical. I'm he's looking to do good in the world. And he has this this this other life is if this as iron fist and as we'll get to and I'm sure you'll you know some of them some of the best friends of the mob you know. And I think that's a you have been writing this book you've been reading this character what it what is the story of an erect yet. Well like axle mentioned Ari gees you know he spends 1010 years of his life income wounds that are. Else. Earning this hour and you know that he didn't he leaves England initially because he wants it redemptions parents. Death achieved. And so not not going to. Get Riordan's. I'm so now he's he's. You know he's in New York days since this guy who's sort of swerved into world stories. It is an outsider in the Indo. Didn't ends right now where Jordan use. He separated from when you can't get back there and the city sort of if it's later and so we are concerned going through you know it's beautiful emotional distress and get back to what's. Isn't stuck to parliament and. And you brought up Bobby turns back honored that I think it's he pointed who he is in the original story. He tries image on his father's old business departure partner Meachem in each of yes and he ends yes. Finding. The word passion for him because he finds that he's he was actually hurt. Afterwards is frost bite his legs word could cut off two cents or all around. And he he feels sauls army just turns back to go but even though even to guys. By another man. It would that's the thing I mean January and was again he was born during that martial arts craze of the 1970s. So his story follows a lot of the familiar troops one of which is revenge. You killed my master their for a must kill you in this case he went after the man who was responsible for the death of his parents. But that's where he made the supreme your turn he realized that there was no. Victory to be found inventions that he would lose himself and that's when you have to walk the hero's path. I can't help but think of live from that full were colossus like Leslie five or six moments not every day. But we despair friend her spirit and in the year or whatever and that's that that the path to being superhero. That I don't it also noted that. Bring up with you about is that this is a very interesting character from a legacy perspective. There aren't a ton of legacy here's in the marvel universe but in this regard EU could not have one more specifically tied to ease the 66 iron fist at the job title that not a name. And how does I was writing that I was getting inside that and writing in his legacy of stories that the seventies. Has that been. Is degraded there's. Because of that deuce speculate there's a lot to pulls from. With the past. And lung and a and where Danny sort of two scenes that legacy and how he's and I was I was paying tribute that we actually did CN with a history of the aren't innocent and is he holding. Or are doing as good job as happens so I think it's it's really agency and you know. Another agency aspect because how long as has chosen teams' success. Editors and ends. How sort of pleasant where Danny is right now where is months it is right now. Where he feels like me be me BQB do better. So so we have an iron fist and the point of having an iron fist is that the iron fist require since the punch so so kind of going into who he's. Guy who has a real rogues gallery of villains he he's oftentimes said against like it societal ills again I think the street crime little stuff will get into later on. His role in the defenders. Again he's a guy who. These cases very specific enemies from his again is confident past but also just kind of the New York accessible what's his which is broke out. What do you mean again his book early really pull sort of from the martial arts elements of the moral universe you know. There's the steel serpent who is of course raccoons while he's got up against the hand. You know which would there. A you know endless supply of ninja warriors. Many people might not know this but Saber tooth from the axe me his first appearance was in our interest number fourteen to be. Exactly what you're looking at right now is the hand. This is again an organization believe services within the they're the documentary made about the thing in the area and affix their opponent threat yes so it's it's again -- per pervasive villain. Especially for this group the defenders that we'll get into shortly but. We've also got to get. Does this street level threats faced by the defenders we've got people from his past in Finland it's it's an interesting kind of menagerie beacon is. His ties that would give badgers have kind of given him just you know yes he fights came to conquer occasionally on these. But at the same time he's got this kind of a solid base of it grounding as had left. For much. I want to talk about what you can properly about I was at the best friends of the multi university specifically want to talk about rip McQuay missed nine culling. Am what do those folks how did it matters what think. We're content to I think it startled Luke cage you know and you know as you said you know Danny ray and those the most potent punch in the moral universe. And better equipped to take up pushed them cage so really what it is you've got an orphan guy who's looking for friends and it hit the heat his best friend his best. Friend forever is Luke cage. That the original body book and of course that brings into the orbit of calling it and misty the doors of the dragon. Again it's interesting how all these Netflix Netflix characters if you put them. Sort of all into the orbit healthy bounce off one another does of her special chemistry between gaming and Luke it sustain them. If you know past the decades of the seventh. Going into that real quick is these two characters very much dissent status as they the only way that they got out of the seventies was to get. Without a doubt yeah I mean look at the end of the day you know they were rooted in the blaxploitation era flicks and become fu flicks of the 1970s. Anti when he turned to get wobbly legs. That they found magic in their pairing you know this was this was the the ultimate body book you know white guy a black guy urban and mystical. You know street level guy and and and goofy guy you know who who somehow found a way. Two to get along the profound way and and solve problems of other people could. Very popular book. You know it's it's enjoyed many many many prosperous runs including most recent one by U Walker's it for you you brought up obstacles and buddies. And obviously black guy like guy. And I think they've had a clash in the past which is it wouldn't be a marvel book if there wasn't real life times and reels real lessons here. And you he's unseat four. Danny Rand obviously is a billionaire how how is that factored in over the years because obviously really. Shows it's there's lessons be had here for for for people readings books. Well I think it's it's in the contrast again its keynote friendship transcends. The material doesn't it. You know which friendship it's as if something primal and you've either got it or you don't neither have chemistry you don't. You can fake it and I think that these two guys are next will be. Dropped when another because. There's something common about their souls. You know and and and you know again that the fact that they wearable born of that two cinematic traditions it hit Dziena from the seventies. And they they they found a way to be popular characters in the comical page but that they could get extra week it. You know in the eighties and nineties through the unique pairing and you know it it's it's magical. So it's deliberate effort paid to talk. A little bit of LA again decides is like longstanding friendship an independent of solid pass a foot cage. Now he's in the over to misty ninety he's had an on again off again relationship with misty night and then he's also got this partnership with with Colleen weighing. And what has had factored in your book coming up how is this. Stanley that is built around himself kind of factored in where's are taking. I was gets it at this but right now. We actually kind of candies and on his own. And then what that actually means. Some entity to be separate from them not at this news support network around him. So yeah he'll he'll be obese strictly on his own badly needs some new fresh faces. Without the audience on its hands and services. You when you pick apart this number one and and and Mike Perkins is book. It's it's a very accessible read if you've never read an artist comic book war this is a great jumping on point and which you which you meet is a Daniel Rand who's traveling around the world. Opt out of cost you. Anonymous participating in these illicit extremely dangerous. Martial arts tournaments and he searching for something and spoiler alert you learned that his. If she is ebbing and he's very very concerned about that what does this mean. And he's looking to test himself in the major way and so it's very much sort of the story will you find January and I his lowest looking to get. Back to where he needs to be and reaction in the face the question. And a quick quick reminder if you're watching this unfazed but by all means dropping any questions that you have dropping any more like. What you want to know coming up in the plus how these things factor what limits on screen he should affect at. Any question they have on this right now we've got one. Which is how would they receive some cures for higher in the future and I think that that phrase alone that's and that's a real iconic phrase that that's been with the Marlins are while. He tells me here is higher for bail and would look at what was charged you're talking you're Smart you're talking about to give as good as the tour very bitter very. Different manifestations bigger for higher when it can't say is that those street level characters you know. Iron fist Luke cage misty night calling way. Daredevil. Elektra. Moonlight. Are our. We're doubling down and all of them were very very interest in all those characters but forgot to fill in the publisher. A so look for them to play big roles in the marvel universe in the coming without. So. You mentioned obviously it it's very as late as the times in the seventies and eighties. I want to know about adapting this book for modern times I picked it up I read it and to be completely. Full on transparency. I never really connected with the character years ago but I connected with this book and my first take away was it felt very Jason Bourne ask he's searching for something he's lost. And ever want to relate to that was that kind of the attempt here was the kind of really make it. Ups the modern times and and relief even capitalize on new swath of. Of readers. I think it was certainly part of the conversation. Did that and I had along with editor Jacque Thomas about. Where we start. And he's unique character. We were we knew that its current status quo with the aftermath in. The last line Carre and uses actually living weapon. Had him. You know let's just say in a position where he did in saving two looney partially destroyed cool so. Ed was the when he came up with the idea all of Danny searching for his Sheehan I think with the ad should weigh in at this point. Yeah I just wanted to. I thought of being agency way to create in that like you sit fresh readers to come into the book. A and gets a little get a sense and who Danny is that with necessarily. Sort spoon feeding its reader but just really kind of get a sense aquarius. And who isn't and crews are weak jets. We get inspects every we know who he is. Let's we wanted to make it very accessible very easy to just jump on. If this is repaired it this is your first hired as well you. You wouldn't necessarily Arabs. Degree in zoology to go steal that you know and read. At so. Is that you know incidents that we're gonna sort of lean ensues. The come through history of it. Adam Jonas a huge fan of to some news on duplex where he once argued that sort of flavor. And the deathly. You know this isn't she a modern feel like something that's. Not every hassles and doesn't onions or something that is stretched and you. I think if you on the screen now we have one of a little troops. At uses is explaining each martial arts move. Which of the poor little thing these are evidence is to really fun effect in this kind of and you happily tiger tails we. Lightning strike and that's and it's it's like Brooklyn sucker punch leg. Sharon today has a lot of versatility that Walt is there familiar with the news is on the regular habits. It's getting to work is indictment. It's it's it's a fun characters it was gonna fund but it's very. It's very much a product at the time that it is started but also aids kind of become a loving reference pops well. Especially when you look at again getting back to really the core relationship he's had let the cage. On some level do you think that these folks lately. Game in his character that. Seems very intellectually curious he's the kind of guy who spent ten years studying martial arts. And it left economy is only in the world and I think one reason that his relationship with Kate is very interesting is that he kinda went into that not knowing. A lot of things about how things work both either as a superhero in the street level or just kind of as a guy operating near who who is not an. So it become there's a lot of element of the teaching each other and it been together through a stick and then he's basically you know. Absolutely. Know you've nailed it I mean again it's it's the you know it's a friendship that's that's that. Unique because they come from opposite sides of the tracks they have similar souls. And and absolutely again he's learned a lot few. The there's one thing called that I think. That dinner in a particular is that he has been on a number government just teams. He has kind of taken a bit of an Iron Man role and some of them. Against her fur fans who love the character by Iron Man like. Danny Green has bankrolled an event just exactly and if you want to consider like again cap. To some degree Tony's moral compass you can kind of consider Luke and some degree Danny's well assailant. Kind of playing at those that two very very close friends its in the universe did woody Tennessee in a move ordered recent history there are some examples and bond. What of the first one is with his deep pockets he's able to from the new avengers. The fact that he's a martial arts character who's steeped in mysticism. Made -- and meet him an ideal candidate to be remembered the defenders. There's also another meaningful relationship in his life that would picking up on the very near future. We have a second. Artest who coming out in the fall called iron fists plural not want to. And this will introduce. A young girl they pay well actually she was already introduced in curry and reasons practical living weapon. The chief a young girl teenage girl from cooling. Who helps to save the world in the living weapon and will be the focal point. Four iron fists as she undergoes training to become the next artist. Supplements get a factor in a lot of that story absolutely. Absolutely well that's a C germane to a question we got from face them again this effort to get those questions is how could mean. Play a role either in this upcoming series at if you take that which is tenements in general are you moving back towards it is this kind of the heart of the character a moving towards the street level stuff away from the men and just had a curious. And again with his professor and wondering about feminist role in this that this. Could it will definitely rule any. I don't know how deep I want to get into that without spoiling. Everything. That's happening. Two Gideon is her first arc is is very much because of where. Quinlan is Barry moments and and as sort of reload results of precincts happens to them. It didn't and hopefully that's not the document. But I think it's perfect on a day when an ally you know you separate us understand. No more. But. Are definitely we're putting down they have questions that moon note you can document of the season that's here's more come I'm all right so what what we got. Why can't you would do it. But. We will look we love moon night were in the midst of a fantastic story right now Jeff from here and graceful way. Yes we have big plans from night when Ford as well that all of the yes so called street level characters. You know daredevil. Iron fists Luke cage you know. Moon night the publisher. Our characters that did it really enrich the marvel universe and it has to tell very different types of stories. You know as you already know we have a defender's book plant which means hard into the you know the net which show the characters. So we we we have big plans I can read all about what I will say is that moon ideas. Is a book and I'm especially excited about it one of my personal favorite characters. All right so one thing again come forth and in this next book you talk about like a lot of different stories to tell with anything that dinner and as for example that he's dealt chill the storage until universal cosmic commanders level stories. Beatles don't he's kind of fun fight east everyday and we kind of see him entered tournaments of sorts and I know. In this upcoming book we've got a couple. And Nevada seriousness as much as opponents. Coming up and and we have a few stills from that coming up. But in general what's his kind of are coming up tournament wise who who's he fighting next. That you want to take them. Yes stogie is fighting each entry into what's called the drones and officers and a I guess is entitled sort of gives away he's guilty I think seven difference. Come through masters who. Are from the islands this sort of musical our own outreach you. Intent and it was not aware and he's he's sort of brought in its suit. Helton test aired their own come through messages and Leslie got seven difference. NASA's I guess. We've got to that you look let's waters radical place. Results Russell snaked their rabbit always playing the honorable. And mountains Leonard error and the Bible who will all. Play in suit ensued the next hour as. As you said as his opponents. As. As the ones got to face down in and pool so true to himself that use. You know who he feels he is. It trying to sort of get back at entrances. Is she in his his own past. And yeah its so let's that is. They all sound so delightful and cheerful. Well I hear that you get to that end up beating the clever snake it's up wouldn't turn. Towards managed just innocent. The again I was I was trying to bring in outside. Information kind of related to things that's like. What I love to do but you meet Walt saw legal Batman and the idea of there was that. You know Batman and Joker in each he described it can't elevate their game and we've seen in sports talk sports earlier. Where a great team please down of their opponents I love in in this book where he eased. Kind of he just wants a better match up and heading into this great turn it like very excited. What with the the I think the ideology behind behind that kind of really. Push him to its limits I guess. Yes absolutely that's what's going to understand the that's a lot of people we see her sister's Denny's is trying to push themselves. And the problem on your you don't come to master. One of the best. In the moral users. Not that it is it's hard to find someone who's actually went which should test you and so that's what Danny is the is looking for a and that's exactly what he finds. Parents you. So we actually do the feast the question is particularly assembly earlier on the we retirement legacy in this character. And this is there's an older gun carrying iron fist and Rupert a fraction immortal iron fist which again is a is an on ramp for a lot of folks are fans there. Will he play a role in your book so I believe that's or some rental. Yes did earlier iron fist that notion of this character is a legacy character and how is this kind of factoring into the books potential. Forcing and that's sort of pass it's not really didn't factor into this. This lineup. So yeah it annually or some important people Teamsters are lots there'll be lots of stuff that doctors clients whose legacies that I'm not once in. Give away. Let's yet Nordson. We talk punish her fifth. It's going to fit that in there. So. Getting just generally Sosa for folks gonna tuning into either Netflix series are looking for assault on it in this book is coming out. The spring at least that's next week a six week again it adds book is coming up next week the 22. An iron fists which is Korean Jews and up which on that book comes out before. So if there was kind of it's this character any kind of wintry bullet that cannot be. Having having me and again. He's appeared in all different kinds of forms he's appeared in all differently again. The authentic seventies and the eighties as a kind of changed became part of a 20. That throughout the recent reinvention of him and also just had a strongly and it. How would you kind of describe this character and to stay at the half a part of for for folks were interesting kind of come on us. Come from severe sentence all right the Zapatistas. Then I don't think he says that. Yeah he says that he's an honest student who's just trying to sort of and they a lot of innocent he's just trying to figure out who who we really is. And and tried to just push himself to be the best possible. You don't Danny ran that he can be. I mean when he was a kid he lost everything on that mountain top and Kuhn. And gained everything and the power of the iron fist. So this is it like I said it is great tragedy at the hardest cares about how much you laugh just tragedy at the court was origin. And and he cares a great responsibility in in being the one who wields the power of the iron fist. So there's there's layers to this character. This tragedy and humor to be found in the character I think he's whenever richest characters in that regard. A easily to give faced a question that is agreements and Pacific area. This this process will sink she continue to be a rival for Danny is there possibly the team up and you're gonna to explain. That that question is for sure it will look for those who don't know Shang chi master of come fu is. Another character fantastic character who was born during the martial arts craze of the seventies. And like aren't fifties he's a fusion of martial arts another shot or in this case as he notch. And I love me some Shane she is dollars and field of marvel. So. I I think it's not at all far fetched that you'll see shame she appearing. At some point in time either with his path intersecting going to be any ran. War or someone else in the more weekend. All right. So again if you had any final questions on FaceBook decent and in real quickly assuming get to them but. Kind of looking at the universe is a whole he's been an avenger. He had a fact isn't that world and again we kind of see minister on the defenders. As we look kind of forward again with what Netflix is doing a month of what these books are doing. It's really when they come together these katic actors shine and so how what's his role in the defenders. Looking for. In the defenders it's not defined yet I mean did that's still coming into focus right now. But I I think it which you can look for two's is an ensemble book. That will play districts and every every faith and creative team you know Benson Marquez that they can build pulling out. A salute so and gig week we've been talking about. In the universe don't separately on with Netflix could have been there and so. When you can see these characters get adopted for the screen you see some changes the you see some adaptations that you'll see a lot of but the core remaining. And Mike I guess I was wondering what are you looking forward to potentially and in the sanitation. Other efforts that day we haven't heard Roman that but it none I was there was no doubt on Tuesday I'll always last night. I I do I love how old. The Netflix sanitation. Paralleled with the defenders. Is more greedy and more granular. De insane avengers I guess. I mean they're both very relatable. Buts it's great to Tennessee. Almost the I guess the investigation product process and the street level processes that you see. With like their counterparts compared to. On a bigger scale and so. That's really what excites you about that it's great to seeing. Everyday things kind of delve into the comics in that way and of them talking to general. But that's what I see in the defenders verses. You know like the avengers and things like that. Just learning more about the any red I think he. I see a coupled episodes and he seems even with tragedy and in Greek. That all the girls he's had to go through his life decency one of the more I guess. Life ms. Marshall its background when Morse power are positive characters still he has 'cause still belief in the good in people. Arms that's kind of good to see too because we don't see that very often with a lot of dark characters out there that's great (%expletive) its oldest counterparts everything else and. It's. Yeah its deepest personal character you. All right and that's enough we'll see him again in this forthcoming book coming out next week and then another one coming this fall you said yes iron fists. Article and then of course is eternal romance with the case again to Geithner is the best punch of the guy can take the punch. So again I guess I want to thank everybody for tuning in again this is that a lot of fun this is really cool character a really long wonderful history. Excellent thank you for coming on and mindless OA's Ed think it's somewhat for Chiming in and we can look we look forward to in this book when we look and after next week. And you settles any further plugs. Just just picked up at the it's great book Mike Perkins is doing amazing work and I think people in a lot of fun. All right well hey thanks everyone for Carolina thank you for watching and asking questions. This is an ABC news digital McKee.

