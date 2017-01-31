Transcript for James Cameron Defends Jack's Death in 'Titanic' Ending

Don't director James Cameron is sure seems like he's trying to end the long debate about the end of the Titanic. So that's when we say Leonardo DiCaprio character Jack slipped away in the icy water. Spoiler alert. That happens just after Kate Winslet character rose tell Jack. She'll never let go Yahoo!. There nation does how it always works but ever since fans have had this huge debate over whether there was an all alone on that don't laugh or will piece of wood it. For both of them that Cameron says an episode of Mythbusters. Took this son was in for anything. And in a new interview he now says the Titanic script is very clear that check gives his place to Kate. And that is that she's got so much room on that border every time we try to get out she was coming and sent over Paul messed up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.