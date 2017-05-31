Transcript for Jeff Garlin on 'rather insane' return of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Curb is back curb your in the US is coming back this ball you know what's and we're almost done what can happen. I can and allowed holiday but Larry David duty here's. Here's what I what are the exact producer of connecting it with air miles I know but leave but. Yeah it's it's coming back it's been five years it's coming back. With all the things about it that people love but it's not following. Any big formula the story line is. Rather and say. Like Cabrera go I can't believe they're doing this. That's what they're gonna say. I often think that with archer a lot of people are there aren't comfortable and I think about the scene they're talking about and I remember thinking what's for lunch. Our film about the now so. It's it's it's going to be I'm really proud of it. As more fun than any season that before the muscle memory. Going back if something that disappeared and buy it felt like putting on an old pair of shoes and didn't think so there was nothing in the hiatus that made you feel god go I. Who is this guy and hope nothing it was it was just person I shot was what Larry and Judy please move who plays Leon. And it was we all began lapping. Because. It felt just there was no. Hiccups there was nothing. But I mentioned earlier because we're talking about with a camera are right the lag. But here's the thing I'm Curb Your Enthusiasm as has happened for years let and I will be. Getting ready to start to see cameras are rolling. And I looked at him and he looks at me we have no idea what decisions about not a so we have to cut and go could someone tell us what we're doing and they tell us that we turned back congress that role because we don't rehearse we never know. The project at the wall when the but with our times we have no idea what we're -- And lethal. But I keep that fresh. Yet they keep that expression can it be that the you guys know what you're doing in terms of him prop it is yeah lucky that we know what we're doing you know. But there's lots of things and like I can't do. One thing I can do is improvised.

