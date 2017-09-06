Jerry Seinfeld explains why he snubbed Kesha

More
Jerry Seinfeld wants Kesha to know that he did not intentionally snub her on the red carpet earlier this week.
1:06 | 06/09/17

Transcript for Jerry Seinfeld explains why he snubbed Kesha

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

