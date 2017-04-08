John Boyega offers up a little Motown magic, singing 'ABC' by the Jackson 5

Boyega appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his newest roles in "Detroit" and "Star Wars."
1:05 | 08/04/17

Comments
All right so we end as always and song yes what have you prepared for me today. One of course you don't have a song I can't fit had a song. We'll comes from what we're never gonna find out where he came from. What a Walton and a beard goes yeah me just move that is very positive what's just been split with shifting. It just did what who is he in weird to be come from what would he be listening to easier but. What are you listening to old I am listening to about a lot home one town because I went and visited Detroit the Maritime Museum in Detroit. Where people are if you gave me eighths lights via ABC. Easiest one to three. Man is raise me a BC 23 maybe you have meek. But yet the field right now what time.

