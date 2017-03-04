John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at Wrestlemania 33

More
After saying he'd never marry again, the wrestler proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Nikki Bella.
0:32 | 04/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at Wrestlemania 33

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46541466,"title":"John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at Wrestlemania 33","duration":"0:32","description":"After saying he'd never marry again, the wrestler proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Nikki Bella.","url":"/Entertainment/video/john-cena-nikki-bella-engaged-wrestlemania-33-46541466","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.