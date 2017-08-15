Johnny Depp shows up as 'Captain Jack Sparrow' at children's hospital

Johnny Depp surprised some patients at a children's hospital in Canada while in character as Captain Jack Sparrow.
Transcript for Johnny Depp shows up as 'Captain Jack Sparrow' at children's hospital
