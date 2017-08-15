Transcript for Johnny Depp shows up as 'Captain Jack Sparrow' at children's hospital

You name is met his. Cool and I'm sure. I come. Prime. One enough. And five news. I think yeah. I have. I didn't wake up in the morning knowing that doesn't get a C got ejected. Let them with. You. Who is no end. These you don't breast text and could this. Its. News. Spain there yeah. Pavements. They have grown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.