Transcript for 'Julius Caesar' production under fire for 'assassination' of Trump lookalike

You know, sponsors have dropped out of the New York public theatre's version of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar after inside edition showed a Caesar resembling you know who getting stabbed as he does at the end of Shakespeare's play. But, uh-oh oh , so I mean does this cross the line for people? They did it for Obama also. Yeah. And nobody opened their mouth. 2012 the acting company in New York and Minneapolis Guthrie theatre appeared to depict a black guy as Caesar so everybody said, oh, my god, Caesar's black, it must mean Obama, because we, I guess, all look alike, I don't know. But one can say the same of you know who because he's a white guy in a red tie. There's a lot of white guys in a red tie. And a shock of blonde hair. There's a lot of them out there. Is he Orange? He's not Orange. But he did look like -- like -- Well you know, he looked like a million white people. It's je it's Julius Caesar, y'all, come on. Let's put it this way. Mid 2000's production in England debated whether Caesar was George W. Bush or former prime minister Tony Blair. Yeah. 2015 province gave a re-imagined little character as a woman, Caesar as a woman. And then people said, oh, that's Hillary Clinton. So, I mean, the point of the play, more importantly, is it advocates against assassination. Yeah. That's what it's about. And yet they're upset. And yet they're upset because they're saying they're making -- some bonehead on fox said, oh, the left is -- it's like, not the left. Shakespeare wrote it! He wrote it. He wrote it about someone who was doing the wrong thing. It's an old play. That's the thing. I mean, it did look -- you know, they contempt rise it and they have him wearing suits but they always do that. Yes, they do. It's the history of it and sort of a cautionary tale about you don't want past to become prologue, right? I wasn't shocked that Donald Trump Jr. Was offended by perhaps seeing someone that looked like his father get assassinated, but I was shocked that he didn't understand the history -- He doesn't know the play. Look, clearly -- why are you surprised? You know what they should do -- Because my son just -- I'm surprised because my son just watched Caesar in the 9th grade and wrote an essay on this. This is the man who said, gee, I wonder whether the national endowment of the arts is occupatiopaying for this, whether this is public funds. And you know what, it's not. Do your homework. If you're going to try to undermine stuff, at least do your homework. You know what they should do? They should do a version of Romeo and Juliet with trump and Putin. I would like that. But they do contempt rise theatre. That would I go see. Shakespeare forever. I hope people go see Shakespeare in the park. It's wonderful. And also to the sponsors. You know, again, no one freaked out when the black guy -- and everybody kind of went, who else could it be, you know. Only one person it could be if it's a black guy, okay? There's also this desire though that I hate which is to criminalalize. All of a sudden it becomes an argument about, oh, the left wants the president to be assassinated and people on the left do that about the right and that's what inhibits a conversation because suddenly we're talking about all this nonsense. This is a story about Julius Caesar, not president trump. If there's a guy that looks like him in it, so what, so what. Everybody needs to stop making such a big deal about it. It's gone beyond that because, you know, there's a show on ABC called the goldber goldbergs, about my family. And they are taking heat because they had -- the creator is taking heat because they say he's criticizing the president, when in fact, he was criticizing the president from space balls. The Mel brooks movie. It just is like -- Look at the hashtag. It's very clear. The hashtag does not say trump. It does not say trump. It's like -- even if he were -- whoopi, even if this guy were making a joke let's say, let's say he's making a joke and making a commentary on trump, have we become so thin-skinned that we can't laugh at -- We haven't become thin-skinned. But as a society. They have become thin-skinned. It's a lot of people because there's people that are holding boycotts, seeing this in society and saying now we can't watch this show and we have to boycott. This has always been. I went through this. It's getting worse. No. It's -- you know, when intolerance becomes insanity which is what this is, you know, you can never stop criticizing whatever it is that is bothering you. We talked about this yesterday. It's the corner stone of what makes America America. It's our democracy. It's what allows us to say, gee, I'm going to criticize and do this in here, I'm going to do this in here. And even if you don't like what's being done, at least know the history. You should know what Shakespeare's plays are like. There seems to be a lot of people lately who don't really care about democracy. I believe that's true. And don't know their history. Don't understand it and don't

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.