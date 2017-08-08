Jury selected in Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident

An eight-member jury has now been seated in Denver for the civil suits between Taylor Swift and a former radio deejay, stemming from a 2013 incident in which the pop singer alleges she was groped by the on-air personality.
1:37 | 08/08/17

