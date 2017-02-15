Kate Upton is Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue cover model again

On Tuesday night Kate Upton was revealed as the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
0:30 | 02/15/17

So we now know that Kate Upton is on the cover of this your Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition the announcement was made and Jimmy Kimmel Live and Upton told the ABC's late night host. She only found out about it the days earlier. That they're actually three different covers but we can only show you one of them here on family friendly TV if you catch my drift. That's 44 year old models the fifth time in the swimsuit edition and the third time. On the cover. And it also includes some gymnasts including small vials and Alley rice went.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

