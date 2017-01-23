Transcript for Kevin Smith Speaks Sundance Film Festival Buzz

This isn't being out with ABC news on in Park City Sunday hands. And we have a great time when it cat and submit are very young Evans met. Or you lose our U Sundance veteran and I'm here to tell you everything you need to know about the. And let me know about your new role here at Sundance today. That you know this time a year that you haven't had before. It's so nice to not have a movie here generally you're scared to resort hope everyone likes it but I'm appeared don't we are don't have talk going to be able. That rocks could any does no pressure here talking budget nervous people an object and back uneasy street's been nice. And hesitant in SA. Like today this time around you have a different role at Sundance how could be no oath. Nice is really swayed it's it's the only 62 only the second time ever spent the festival. Where there's been no. Pressure where I don't feel like oh man I hope they like what I'm doing. One other time I was a judge here in the year 2000. And there's no pressure there whatsoever if you're just watching movies so it's great like you know the only thing I have to do is every day get up and interview. The people who are making the movies that will be watching for the next year both behind and in front of the camera so is it's funny you know who's run around talking a famous people's count on. Today right now we just witness year. At this now. I. Eat and ranked. Studios are injured and you know playing. Actors and actors. The two it. Yes and Dave Batiste from from guards Alex who's here to. Haul. All. But I've I've spoken analysts I spoke mistress. And spoke to Kristen Stewart. We saw Bill Pullman today. We saw house and Maria Esther Molly Shannon. Dave Franco. It's its own neatly and ski lodge it was. So its collapse in a lot of talk to a lot of wonderful actors and actresses who have wants him. Poker you know it helps if finances to write like it's it's no lines to come here and interview people when you're genuinely interest in the stuff. I now and I agree with it as I am a huge fan you and many other deeply he acts. But obviously being outposts a sort of scenes or the other side you know. Sundance what's goodbyes like what's ambulance talking about what are you hearing from from your point. Right now the big buzz about the good news is I'm here at time did BC they feed you what's buzzing is they've got all the data come in and the people who were sitting there. In the side trying to find out what's gone on Sundays so the big movie right now is colossal it's movie that's got Anne Hathaway and that. It's a monster movie 'cause you comedy ties you movie so these are. These are words you would never put together with Academy Award runner about the way it's got everyone very instead so that seems to be big buzz entitle. Before I fall is a big but the titles as while I'm Janet wells have heard about the grateful that documentary got picked up that's very buzzing. The one that that I'm kind of motion sensing in the Cho looks amazing is than the Netflix. I guess movie but it's going right to Netflix the discovery. All my mr. blitzer than that there's a lot of buzz about that as well but. We're seeing stuff lightly you know look the people they're talking about the most at least scored dime to be. Anne Hathaway. Is like trending topic number one right now because of colossal. And the new government in morrow who's here on in two movies to separate movies arbor plazas here. And to sever movie C got a lot of that there every year there's a few actors or actresses are doing double duty and income reflects. You have that going on this year's well and it's creating buzz for those movies too. And who are you expecting to show up today your sweet did get other panels coming up the year interviewing today. Yeah guy who is relaxed interview we're doing is to the bone with. Marty Knox and as a writer director did that come from Buffy world mother great TV shows. I think deserve first features director its auto biographical I think. Kana Reeves is and that and a couple other younger folks that little man like me can't remember right. So I know everyone is talking about it earlier today there is a woman's march we have to mention that the current climate of this halves of society today that what are your feelings Larry's thoughts. Sigma marches beautiful like the street taken up by a bunch of people raising their voices peacefully. It was nicer here and a very artsy community at the moment I've I don't know the park cities necessarily. Filled with. Entertainers beyond the Sundance hours but while this is happening it kind of made sense that the march was going to be. Going on right here main street but you know these are people that self express for a living. That's self expressions know the form of self expression so. It's. It's kind of makes sense but it happened greater incidence as well it's happening all over the globe today so here to. It's happening all over the country and today that ruined many people thousands actually walking up and down means streets when you saw that Wallace lower your thoughts. Let's let's boy that's a lot of traffic and someone's gonna fall. Hey who put that drone in the air those little things I was thinking. And also thinking like thank our live in a country were. That's for you can do you know you go out express yourself. As long as due to peacefully nobody answered all great I know that some. Problems. I guess last night around the around the world some some police incidents one on Washington but here it was totally quiet so. America's found on you have to be able this. You know express your discontent you have it or expression contentment if you and you know today I guess we saw some distant. Peaceful dispute. At least we have the right to speak out and you know we and we aren't in great country we have to remember that. What's next for you know we still have a week there's go ain't so what's the what's the what's the what's happening in the next few days. I'll be here for the next is talking more more Catholic. Sunday and Monday it will pacts that are stacked like jets it's. Apparently a lot of the folks movies and start screening and so we're seeing a lot of cast this place. And then I leave here and go to. Being Kruger direct and episode was super girl again it was as a Rhodes airing on Monday night first amended Nauman who directed them. Well as a director next time so what at what else is next for you for your plans for future anything for our Kevin cement. It's stand above ground as well as possible home where it's good in one continuing to record about a hundred podcasts over its modest outcome. I got. This TV show. We're working on again they're about to announce its ordinance but got a cool. And and of course we've come Goldman comes back efforts. Second avenue at six season and we have this movie that organ do and sprinkle moves jaws which is. Jaws but with a moose instead of which. I hope that we can catch up with you next time any other thoughts any you know that you want to mention before we take off air if you. You never bend of the Sundance Film Festival. At least once near life. Come it's it's you know you've covered in snow it's tough to breathe. Especially if your felt like me everything is packed but. It's a real celebration of of the arts and and if yours stand here for four days you know what the next years gonna look like and sentiments kind of interest so. If you know even if your lawyer I don't I don't I don't Morgan from comic film just picture of one day come up Park City when this and that's film but it's good time. You rafts in right because some of the movie's stars to green hair showed there. Have actually been for an Oscar nomination coming up massive lire. Last year guess that Manchester by the C was up here and tolerated Amazon pick it up but of course we've seen it get some awards and I guess for about two or three days away from the Oscar nominations looks like they're gonna clean up with some award nominations there as well so yeah. You will see a bunch of movies that next year going to be up for Oscars. Okay everyone Kevin's math. Is and probably due to the watcher who's wearing air. Our very own Kevin Smith I'm Sabena with ABC news from sand Sundance park city Utah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.