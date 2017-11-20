Transcript for Kiefer Sutherland talks Whoopi Goldberg's speech for his father, 'Designated Survivor'

Hanging out with the girls. Hanging out with the girls. I won't even ask you the questions everybody wants to know. What? Because I -- Now I want to know. What's the question? We'll ask you after. At the commercial. Yes. So what's new, babe? I'm on strict orders from my father. My father was given an honorary academy award. Great. Do you call him the Donald? No, we do not. We call him dad. Whoopi gave a speech in the presentation of this award. He was so moved by it. He knew you and I were friends. Yeah. Actually I have wanted to bring my phone out. It was quite a long text he gave me. It's unfortunately in the car. He really wanted me to tell you thank you. It was such a nice night. Actors like my father they don't work for awards and that kind of thing. No. When you actually have a moment where you are honored by your peers and people you respect and people that you admire, it's profound how much that matters. Your speech, he just said you have to thank her. He gave me a list. He gave me a list of things I had to tell you. I will tell you later. All right. On behave of my father and the rest of my family, thank you for your beautiful speech. We got Thanksgiving coming up. You grew up in Canada. Uh-huh. You raised your kids here. Yeah. Do you do a big thing for Thanksgiving? Yeah. We always have. Wephoot "Designated survivor" in Toronto. Canadian Thanksgiving is in October. It they don't honor American Thanksgiving. It's the two years I've missed it. Our family is spread around. It's the one time we get together T. My youngest daughter Sara went to university here. Beautiful name. What's that? Beautiful name. Cheerings. She went to university here in New York. So we all came here. We have would have these amazing Thanksgivings that took a week to recover from. It was fantastic. So I think for me even more than Christmas. It was the holiday the family really came together for. Love it. Love it. You know what else I love "Designated survivor". Thank you. Oelg bait's back for its second season. You play, of course, president Kirkman, a man who never planned to have that job. We were talking about morality as a leader. Do you have any thoughts on that? I think morality is for life. It's -- For anybody that doesn't think that they should look up the word. Morality is the basis for every decision you make. It's the moral compass you have that teaches you or represents what you believe to be right or wrong. The idea you can function without it -- Yeah. -- Is really concerning. That's the Normal these days. I wouldn't want to limbo. Good one. We have a clip. What are we going to see about "Designated survivor," the clip you brought. I can see him doing the limbo. This is a clip I believe from episode ten which is going to air not this week, but the week after. The president goes to Afghanistan to acknowledge the troops and a certain number of things happen to make the episode exciting. Let's take a look. What the hell was that? Mr. President, we have to go now. Air force one prepare for departure. Was the base hit? No, sir. Suicide bomber a few miles away. It was a coordinated attack. American casualties. Four of our agents are dead. Is there anyway we can reach him? No, sir. Mr. President, we need to get you on the plane right now. For people who may not know what the designated survivor is explain it to them. It's interesting. I can't figure out why I knew this when I read the script. I watch a lot of the history channel and for some reason I did. In the line of succession for the presidency in case a catastrophe -- this was written into the constitution. I think they were worried about fires 200 years ago. The house, the congress house was built out of wood. If there was another revolution or something were to happen and everyone in the standing government was wiped out, they would have run representative that was not allowed at the meeting so they would continue the presidency. We've done this I think really out of respect for our history, not ever imagining something like that could happen. In the case of our show a terrible bombing does take place at the capitol building. Wipes everybody out. If that happened god forbid here Sean spicer would be the designated survivor. No he would not. It would be Ben Carson. No, not Dr. Carson. It would be Dr. Carson. In doing the show -- someone told me you learned something about George Washington that was interesting. Do you remember what it was? We have an amazing set. I have to say when you walk into the oval office, it still makes you stand up straighten though it's not the real one. It's just the -- The history. The history, the ref rans you have for that office. There are paintings all over. Our production people are fantastic that design this. They tell you stories about everything. George Washington was quite a romantic guy after his wife passed away. Right. So was the only -- Is that what they called it then? Yes. So was the only painter in Washington. They competed for a lot of the same girls. George Washington had fake teeth. He was actually quite handsome. The painter would only do his portrait if he put his wooden teeth change that made himless attract TV. You know it's competition no matter where you go. You're always welcome here. We have love hanging with you. When is the band coming back? Thank you very much. Whenever you want us. Don't even say that. It's going to happen sooner than you think. Thanks to Keifer Sutherland. Don't play the music. "Designated survivor" premiere at 10:00 P.M. Wednesday nights.

