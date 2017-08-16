Transcript for Kimmel on Trump: 'He does need to go'

How does best is yet so much fun supplanted tonight we worked on it all Dalian a bachelor paradise. Kids gone back to school ridge Tug of there's a horrible and terrible odds we're gonna discuss. Maybe we won't talk about Donald Trump much tonight. He opened his mouth and all manner of stupid came out. I'm Joseph you and I say I would feel more comfortable it's Irsay land Esther was running this country of the this press conference today I don't know if you saw this I know a lot of you are here on vacation it started. And dispose me press conference about infrastructure and it ended with our president. Making an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists. It was like if your book club meeting turn into a cock fight it really. I don't know who decided to be good idea to send him out there to talk to reporters today. But whoever did obviously misread his state of mind and the mood in this country right now the president I can living in say this with reasonable certainty. The president is completely unhinged the wheels are off the wagon and hurt lean towards the moon right now. I think clips to show AM before I don't wanna say. Clips are one thing in other edited down we choose imperfect contents but if you get a chance go online and watch the whole press conference from beginning and it's astonishing. Noting I think compared to his remember when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear off. And then he bit his other ear off. This was the presidential equivalent of that. Trump wasn't even scheduled to take questions that you supposed to give a brief update. On an executive order he signed a boost infrastructure. Structure but reporters want to ask about his weak response to what happened in Charlottesville and things went in for struck in knots from there. If the press we're not fake and it was honest. The press would've said what I said was very nice but I'm like yeah. It's I don't think you wouldn't like the media before and make a statement I like you know the facts. Track needs very careful about that. Like the fact that Ted Cruz's father kill JFK and all Bobble was born in Kenya he's a stickler for the facts OK so. When they got this statement about putting the blame for the murder and hate crimes in Charlottesville on many sides. Not just the Nazis and Klan members the statement he tried to soften yesterday by specifically denouncing this it's not only to go back to his original statement. He double down and actually defended their actions. When you say the old right. Defied all the right to meet you define it yeah. We need to find them at. The scene. She has been what about the alt left they came charging happy as you say the all right do they have any. Seven who lives of guilt. I ask you this what about the fact that came charging that they can charge you with clubs in the hands swinging clubs. Do they have any problem I think they do if I did we do I think. Plus I think we might need an alt president right now. Very closely much more closely that you people watched it. And you have. You you had a group when one side that was bad that you had a group and the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that went on sale right now and don't say it right now. So he'd. Put blame on both sides but he also had kind words for both sides. Yeah. These patients it's. Oh yeah. I'm very entity or group but you also had people that work. Very funny people on those acts. Very funny people on both sides let's look at some of the very fine people on the on the trump side there I'm. I don't know rally on Friday. So here's the thing if your wit a group of people they're chanting things like Jews will not replace us and you don't immediately leave that group. You are not a very fine person. When you. There was a very fine former grand wizard of the kkk tweeted thank you president trump for your honesty and courage to tell the truth about throws up. When David duke thanks you for your honesty and courage something has gone awry and it about this and I real I want to speak to those of you who voted for Donald Trump and first of all I wanna say. I get it I actually do you were unhappy with the way things are going. You wanted someone to come in and shake things up you know what business as usual. Nothing ever seems to get done it's always the same these candidates make a lot of promises that go no word what happens over and over again and you're sick of it. And so this guy shows up writing down a golden escalator. He's not part of the political establishment that he's the opposite of that he's a billionaire. Maybe he's written bald sees not politically correct he's not even correct usually would. How tough. He wants to drain the swamp sometimes he can be funny he ripped into his opponents in a way politicians. Never do have never done before he thought. You know what this guy is different and that's what I want different let's roll the dice let's get him in there. Haven't run the country like a business cut the dead weight tougher narrowed up let's shake this Etch A Sketch hard and start over. See you vote for you pick him over Jeb Bush and Ted Cruz and Jon k's sake and a dozen other Republicans whose name we forgot and ultimately. He beat stabbed he strolls in he beats all of these guys these guys have been in politics forever and then he beats the ultimate political insider Hillary Clinton a woman has been running for office a woman Iran. And for president. Of her mother's uterus in the womb forever. Treading water but he did and it's exciting because this is your guide you picked a horse it like 35 the one and somehow it paid off so now he's the president. And it starts off okay Amy to present abomination to have a nice conversation then he moves into the White House right up the back. He's angry the media for reporting that the crowd at his inauguration was smaller than he thought it was which was weird. But not important really any claim to stop raining when he was speaking at his inaugural address which everyone could see it was raining but okay was. This first week he given a break he gets in there hires his daughter Lawrence's son in law. Demands an investigation of voter fraud even though he won the election. He calls the prime minister of Australia and hangs up on him he won't shake. Angela Merkel hand he doesn't know Frederick Douglass is alive. He claims he can't release his tax returns to the run erotic then says you not to release them at all. He signs a ban on Muslims that he claims is an a ban on Muslims he compliments the president of the Philippines for murdering drug addicts hours after a terror attack in London he starts a fight with their mayor. After criticizing Obama for playing golf he plays golf every weekend. He accidentally shares classified intelligence with the Russians he tweeted type book midnight then wakes up claims it was a secret message. Phrases Jim call me an October calls him a coward in June. He fires and he lashes out at his own attorney general for recusing himself from an investigation. He hires the mood chief fires the Moochie bans the transgender to the military without telling anyone in the military is doing it. He plays chicken with Kim Jung Hoon. I just some analysts say that the right way to Albany longer than the menu at the Cheesecake Factory it would be. We'll. How am using his own words here he is a total disaster he screws up royally every. Days sometimes two or three times today we can't keep up with it things come out of nowhere every day there's something knocks. But you could try to ignore it because you don't want to admit to these smug annoying liberals. That they were right. That's the last thing you want to do with truth is deep down inside you know you made a mistake you know you picked the wrong guy. And it isn't getting better it's getting worse sink into one of two things. You didn't dig in like like Chris Christie you know hometown buff bank. Or. You can treat this enjoys it like you would if you'd put star words wallpaper up in the kitchen. All right I got caught up I was excited I made a mistake. And now it needs to go wow now he does need to go so. It's time for especially.

