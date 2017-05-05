Kristen Bell makes high school prom dreams come true on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

More
Kristen Bell filled in for Jimmy Kimmel as host of his show last night, helping a pair of high schoolers make a prom connection in the process.
0:37 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kristen Bell makes high school prom dreams come true on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Yeah. Okay my good day. Okay. I. And I come packaged including Atlanta sense is there around. My illness reds and all the dealing and he's been beaten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47230623,"title":"Kristen Bell makes high school prom dreams come true on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'","duration":"0:37","description":"Kristen Bell filled in for Jimmy Kimmel as host of his show last night, helping a pair of high schoolers make a prom connection in the process.","url":"/Entertainment/video/kristen-bell-makes-high-school-prom-dreams-true-47230623","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.