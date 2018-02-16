Language spoken in 'Black Panther' is a celebration of African culture

More
Known as the "click click" language, 8 million speak Xhosa fluently.
1:54 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Language spoken in 'Black Panther' is a celebration of African culture
And he saying. I don't really see me my mail me did you name instead eighty rural. Old didn't. And I. Scarf she may then normal under Allen whom EE EK it's. My complete. Look how good our current car. And and it's impossible to say it was spending an XH let's say current and you'll saying twelfth. Pulse of course both how might say I want I want Patel. You your tongue from me what I dilemma that what. The right side of my time sort of knee in the name in the eighteenth. My top my top of my teen. When it did. Almost kicking in a club host. That's. Typical analysts identical. At a a. Ted. Speak. Staying in your house. Serving justice to me host William vibrating emergent people. Justice you can couldn't deliver. Whose candidates movements quell. PLO and fat pat yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53120127,"title":"Language spoken in 'Black Panther' is a celebration of African culture","duration":"1:54","description":"Known as the \"click click\" language, 8 million speak Xhosa fluently.","url":"/Entertainment/video/language-spoken-black-panther-celebration-african-culture-53120127","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.