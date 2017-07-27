{"id":48894967,"title":"Learn to play the brand new game 'Splatoon 2' for Nintendo Switch","duration":"26:59","description":"Nintendo of America's PJ Sadler gives a tutorial on the highly anticipated sequel to the Wii U hit \"Splatoon.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/learn-play-brand-game-splatoon-nintendo-switch-48894967","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}