Behind the Lens: Stef Ceretti VFX Oscar nominee for 'Doctor Strange'

More
ABC News' Lesley Messer gets a "behind the lens" look at how the visual effects came to life for Marvel's "Doctor Strange."
16:04 | 02/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind the Lens: Stef Ceretti VFX Oscar nominee for 'Doctor Strange'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45568870,"title":"Behind the Lens: Stef Ceretti VFX Oscar nominee for 'Doctor Strange'","duration":"16:04","description":"ABC News' Lesley Messer gets a \"behind the lens\" look at how the visual effects came to life for Marvel's \"Doctor Strange.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/lens-stef-ceretti-vfx-oscar-nominee-doctor-strange-45568870","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.