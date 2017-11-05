Transcript for 'Live From the Couch': The Delta Saints

They'd had comment about live in New York welcome live from the catch we aren't those because that delta saints are in the house tight as UN leaders. Thanks so much for being here. Then Dylan and Nate you're missing some an members. Yeah there they're parking the van in the you. This isn't happening again late and didn't. Are torn right now congratulations. Saying let's talk about your new album out right now Ray Kelly that's. That's called month mr. It is. Produced and all year last year were just released it 23 weeks ago I think April 28. Britain the it's it's brand new it's so exciting to have it out to work for a year on something like you lose all perspective rate news is that Kirsten. He finally releasing music. That's. A responsibility to hearing from it's been great so far they. Yes indeed you naysayers have been silent so far as and mr. Keep that we ash it kept it that way. You're gonna play he songs from the album and just sit back and forth but I wanted to hear a little bit about the process confusing you're working on it for a year. I carriages had recorded it in just a few days sixty an incredible how did you know what was why. Growth picked Piaf. Hi amber. You know picking point takes. There are things we've basically does that play alive and be ready in in what we. And it up with that was is what we're years. And it just so happened that was perfect. Gave them the album that vibe that we want it yeah. And those laughter. Performances are producer calls in danger takes you know they're a little dangerous you don't know. If you know you've made a mistake that is saying there you know so that there's a little fear and anxiety behind it and I think that gives it a little. Pictures are little like dangers danger in live in danger but I'll certainly yeah yeah. Student that that different from statement that the birth. Very to get it that way necessity reeling it you know music Medina who were there and pension it is. It is seven Isiah is apparently saying if you have if yet the opportunities between takes something yet and you think. And we just. It was necessity we. Smaller credit cards. As it it is a look at this that we have we know we'd end up with. Figured out it work. Which is really on the record before that was. Public record it and in chunks every year. Legal and very you know four this year moments later another four gazans are you just over thing. And you used you know folks insist it is which he really good. So. Well we're excited to hear how it turned out they didn't think it's a song yet really any different. His eyes the first single off their new release dissidents called Californians are taken away related settlement that Delta's. Around some little. A man. Audio ahead on. You shame. Now we again. And we. Yeah. Okay. Channel. Money let. It's yeah. Now we now. I. Bad. Your. I'm. Yeah. And money or land. In shame. Now we. I. Green. Yeah. Oh yeah outfit they think. Worse than. Based in California he has. California is incredible yes yeah yeah woods deedrick. We we wrote the song in Nashville that in the winter. Last year California eatery her that I realized it in in talking to you're allowing him when he was terrible news. Yeah 42 degrees drizzly gray game and then I'll stay out front street. It was just like it is a string of us. And we were tense start to write the record in Dylan's. Home studio and California just became active physical. Form of season practioner. But that is or it would we have such degrees intrigue ties there's some sunshine talkers. You know. Disciples and a spirit of Michael restlessness of light hitting the road of life beaten West Coast living and they in this album now how did that come out. You know where you guys aren't even we're. Yeah I think it was a really accurate snapshot into electronically and also immediately and your clean and storytelling. Where we are you know. We've been this man is preached in all our twenties. And I think that restlessness is what sustained. Like us to continue pushing forward to continue way you know trying to do this and not. To engage us you know justice that push. Let's write music that's tour you let's continue this and see where goes into building so do you and restlessness is key. And you fit right into the sure right I mean a lot of talent think consumers energy than an hour. You tell me about that what's it like to be. Now she's a phenomenal city. Really is musically it's so rich it is known for country music and so. But there's when you leave Broadway and second in which it right now he talks. There's such an incredible rock scene in east Nashville women and parents Louis south. Dan Auerbach but he's in there Jim white and his entities are there he's Leona from just south of Nashville there's such. Historical. Or meet modern history rock roots in Nashville or so. It's really great. To get into that we can finally get past the archetypes what are us and we you know hello to fund lot of Fuzzy Fuzzy memories you know friends. It's hard to avoid them actually feeding into your music to write to my good URD do. It's such an eclectic blend already iconic rock and blues and groove and all these things. Do you find the country and fitting into what you're doing. I. I think in the stores open at least you know that's one of the strong points of lake country folk and their comments. You know it's it's not over to guitars and bombastic prominence it's very Ayers on its storytelling. And for me personally and. Every major hazard and the things that morning. Finds its way intermediate treasury note bent this accident. Plagued southern blues you know. Things that's going finds its way in there and play yet even even though that's not our goal and that's not necessarily what we're aiming for it's just part of who we you know. Oh lead. You pay off it as a living in an spell definitely. Just ask is it receiver away in yen might committed. With the Mike writes. It thinking honey and help. That is about to Wear a Mike. Yeah and really that's when you think you didn't I remembered and I think now that one. Sentence that's pretty desperate. Million. For an end S. Your business. We're in our department. Yeah values you know I you learn math in the Tennessee hills. To gaze into lower or if a they're going to clean up. And you guys here redneck in Manhattan and yeah comedy into music that's. You know you different gauge youngsters are not tonight on your music as their findings on things engage him. This hello hello I'm do you what weren't. This whole space man and we wrote it. A couple of days after it passed away last year he was just and such and magical force. Creativity and if you don't care for his music community guys he understood his creativity is unwavering. And then to lose him. It felt really so this sounds kind of Canada. It we think Eric. As to get away the delicacy from. Yeah. He's got. Pros now. Yeah. Yeah and. How tough. Plus past. Man. Press. Yeah. A okay. I'm. I. I. Home. Or. That delta saying that space as is off the new album right didn't want to beat that's out now. He got a tour. Re can two are you saying you know this is the way it is now yeah. Feel like an event and it was exhausted. It's actually they're paying it has been and that African. Housing doesn't buy that you got your tour I think. It's pretty pretty much well machine one in we're we're definitely. Savvy on the road Ringo how to sleep in one hotel room together really efficiently and you know we do you really yeah yeah yeah. That this statement this and yet guaranteed that says. Even an idea how to Dicker. Yes. So let's be really for the bats. Yeah and I. Yeah this and necessity. Granted any. A choice that threat. But you've got like what I love about answering it's like all the dynamics. That it play out woman at a level when your homework amplify it where here on the road that disease happening to you. It's. It's clean and ultimately. Yet when it is solidly. It's just. That does. It's an area really. Really weird weird way. You know cut like home for husbands spend more time it's the presidency I think it yeah. L again. You know it's. Q. They figured. You know but you've figured out and use. Shows the story. And you'd. Statement well we knew. It's. You know we've essentially seen all the so it's. Yeah grew. Lives. Italy a yeah. Go to Hartford Connecticut and we certainly an act there's. TCU. Through Richmond. And Carolina's. Home for. And west. We go to Europe. Years hopefully. Yet. It's like. It's still. Am tired. Yeah I. My is this. It's so funny they will live like here's each other. You know call outlets in. Other partners humanities where. Yeah it's out. Yeah. So this is fun but it is the best it's destined. To plea music you know. For people who are the show every night. Two of the world it's. Glass. Hazards they keep repeating here with courtside the outlook is months if -- that is how can how you can catch them on the road on this tour or one of their many other torrent. Happening soon you're gonna give us one last we have literally oh they're getting here. It's always Wilson. It is adamant the Delta's. A Stevens. Down through time. And you'll hate. I'm not be eaten yeah. Live means. The Christian. It's coming in a row. Yeah. Yeah. Sign. Bobbie yes. I think it's snowing and and I am the son. Couldn T I'm me. News EU. Okay. I'm wasting my time. For. The mission. Oh yeah. Yeah. Okay. As soon. Robby yeah. I. Snowing in. INS. Content on the time in the making oops I. Oops. And paying you see it. Yeah time and may you see. Attack and make you see us. The Eagles I can't have it saddening. Jokes. And some. And Robbie had. Yeah actually do. I am the son. Britain and. Soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.