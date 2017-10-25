'Living Every Day With Luke Bryan': A Robin Roberts special presentation, airing Monday, Nov. 6, at 10 ET/9 CT on ABC

From tragedy to triumph. For the first time, see how American superstar Luke Bryan and his family pulled through an unimaginable year. Presented by Robin Roberts. Airing Nov. 6 at 10 ET/9 CT on ABC.
1:00 | 10/25/17

Transcript for 'Living Every Day With Luke Bryan': A Robin Roberts special presentation, airing Monday, Nov. 6, at 10 ET/9 CT on ABC
Not many people know the lost it you've gone through he tragically lost your brother and you lose your sister. It's a constant stroke. Long. It is so turn. Powerful hardships of life. The first time he's seen how this American superstar this American family pulled who was unimaginable he. His immeasurable love for his late sister's children just walk me through that journey we're taking the children raising them. Powerful it's an amazing what can happen that good things and bad things Parker. Strength sacrifice. And loss from tragedy trying. Please tell me we are all about net. CMA awards on remarkable inspiring television and I'm Robin Roberts Monday night November 6. ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

