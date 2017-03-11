Luke Bryan meets fan who learned to pronounce letter 'K' to say his name

Max Bird, 14, has apraxia of speech and was motivated to learn to pronounce the letter "K" so that he could say Luke Bryan's name. Watch "Living Every Day: Luke Bryan" on Nov. 6, at 10 p.m. ET.
1:13 | 11/03/17

