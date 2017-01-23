Transcript for Luke Bryan to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

It is your money skinny and we're gonna start with history first in ten years for men. At the Super Bowl fox announced that country singer look Bryant hadn't been existing in an act on February for the Super Bowl ever off if you want to Brian Rooney the first male singer in ten years. Performance. Billy Joseph was actually the last person and I decade ago. Since then the anthem singers had included lady got I DNN bell. Lisa Keyes and Kelly Clarkson forty year old tells People Magazine he feels this is his way of honoring his country. It's a little chance to serve them.

