Luke Bryan to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Luke joins the ranks of country performers like Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and the Dixie Chicks who have sung the national anthem at past Super Bowls.
0:37 | 01/23/17

Transcript for Luke Bryan to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LI
It is your money skinny and we're gonna start with history first in ten years for men. At the Super Bowl fox announced that country singer look Bryant hadn't been existing in an act on February for the Super Bowl ever off if you want to Brian Rooney the first male singer in ten years. Performance. Billy Joseph was actually the last person and I decade ago. Since then the anthem singers had included lady got I DNN bell. Lisa Keyes and Kelly Clarkson forty year old tells People Magazine he feels this is his way of honoring his country. It's a little chance to serve them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

