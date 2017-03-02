Transcript for Mahershala Ali Sings Soulful Rendition of Sam Cooke's 'A Change is Gonna Come'

This is the first time you've been on the show so you don't know that it ends and song. They don't test well maybe. You wanna do a slam. Nobody's ever done bomber Enola I'll do I'll do a song you do it is oh song insulin. Excuse me. It has to be sung. Doesn't have to be OK I can tell whatever is in you that's what I wanted to. I was blown about the vehicle. And then little tin. And just like to live been. We're run in the vicinity and there's been a home. Long time combing. But on moon. Who the change don't co. Or AS and we. With the change it that a lot thanks and you MRSA. Thank you think they would root here we that was Britain's at the great thing he did earlier tornadoes doesn't matter who you are you a fearless then the novel we left that he. Applause look at that we never get that take.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.