Hello and welcome to inside marvel the ABC news digital show that goes inside Marvel Entertainment. And looks up all new books coming out this year I'm your host Baltic he from fat 38. Today I'm joined by ABC news's Mike Rothman hasn't done much. And then from marvel at that Axel Alonso and Tom retort as counsel us on good script all right so what we're looking at today is legacy number one in the entire new round of the comics coming out. Actually tells little bit about what legacy is and what we're going for. Sure we'll legacy is it's a new beginning for marvel. In the aftermath of an event we just did. Call secret on park. And essentially gives we challenge all over creators to. Go into the vaults and find some of the the most exciting stories characters and artifacts that excited them in their youth. And excavate those and use them to sort of tell new stories we want to tap into the excitement of the past to build something new and that's what they did. It's a legacy one shot. These are opening salvo it's it's it's the self contained story written by Jason Aron a drawn by a suburban with with friends. That functions not only as a news story and self contained story but sort of a trailer for the coming year. All right so those of you watching please send in your face the question you two questions and he's kind of questions and we asked them of the might marvel at all the right that. Our itself public. I'll be could be gentle writes as a let's started off nice and easy now looking at length. One Tom Allen asking about this book opens on the a million BC avengers yes they aren't they are brand spanking new there the first the superhero team in the in the marvel universe he currently has one. So what was the inspiration mindedness. Come this was just another mad idea that that Jason Aaron hat now we started talking about this concept of legacy in the fact that we have these. Al a mantle's that have been passed down from one Carriker the next particularly recently. The notion that before all of the stuff that we already know about there was a group of heroes. Who came together who are familiar with but to the archetypes that we know today but are also kind of different and strange and interesting. Occupation FO warden had everybody covered tree room gravitated to it immediately were fascinated by head and latched onto the. And he sealed the deal he suggested that the ghost writer under an encounter would write a fiery willing now yeah I'm but. Yeah they could before the wheel as invented that we had colorful costumes and tell us energy on TX Mike can do this or what comes next is Gingrich it is to get to the ghost writer and in the present day industries that this. What what that story. The axles and really it's that plays like a trailer so basically. We have a flashback a million years ago we had the current ghost writer now. Being let's assaulted on access and that does that in the guy that. By a character who obviously thinks that. Wiping outs. Ghost rider amongst others will save. The current earth from assuming the Celeste yields because he's saying you know that the look at an event at our socks I show. No Larry sorry. It didn't really good against eight bus and we saw this this character star Brad Pitt was that the that they looked like him from he has backed it was they're hating. He also had a short lived cereals. Roll out last year so he's been around he was also in a story during secret empire right in the anthology that's vacant is very Hickman run out of that your job they understand that is essentially just in her defense force yes one man does he is he is the planetary defense force he is is the cursor a natural response to. Threats extraterrestrial. And extra dimensional all right and so it seems like that may be germane in the coming I would I would think so yes up. He lacks no bravado as well through the entire time cannot stop the stubborn. My can you walk us through what looked he's been through this issue and essentially how the index that the event is looking is basically doing well look he does is like kind of misty it is playing tricks. He sends. I think he'd he'd. Fox sends the the frost giants into two you know take what they think is is one thing and then. He's doing it honestly as they leave he said it's easy. His usual line like or so you think you know it it's classic low key they fall into north called a trap at the end the new avengers are there. And pandemonium ensues the I what what was the motivation to have again looking when investigators of the original lenders face a lot of these. An underbelly committed fostered sort of the Sam. Captain America an iron. But think. Jason kind of wanted to Harken back to again the beginnings of the avengers look is also been a very important character. Throughout the line the last couple of years and will continue to be he goes from this in to Doctor Strange where he becomes the new sorcerer supreme. And we see a low key floating around in the back of a floor pulling strings and Mok and eating as he does bombs that Jason's had a long term plan for the character. Is Cadillac another step in the that. Journey so he's in this story trying to use these frost giants. The black ice because workers to get something. That will be helpful to him which turns up by the end of it to be infinity stone which he doesn't end up with but it was a it was a good try. Isn't this is Muslim we're gonna restore five years. In four guys soar now then either and that's that's incredible. We actually have a question then again for those of be watching please sending your question Tony asks will we see some more of the one million BC vendors. Yes there's actually a and it's only just that hi Amy little tease. But there's a little moment that at that that relates to that in for 700 which can just drop yesterday. I will definitely see them again. I would I would suggest perhaps in the pages of avengers might be a good place to look for the things one million BC avengers. A loner and we're very we're very tricky that what I. I just a teaser. Penalties so over the course of this book we see a whole what did different just little limitations on characters and imagine will be spun off and admit many ways and books of one of to a little lightning round golf and just kind of this is what we eat cat giving and then just let me know what we can look forward to this character from any. So Captain America is on the road. Cap is on the road he's he's come he's back he's back to be as Steve Rogers he's young he's the Euro again but he's in an America in which. I as far as everybody is concerned he just. Took over the country in the end it awful things as the head of hydra you don't weird the op yes he's kind of odd. A journey of self discovery that that starts in the weighed in Sam the Captain America which is 695. If which ship comes up the top of November. He has some atoning to do against the Nazis to put gas yes have figured great weekend but it's big the sons of character are going on doors getting drunk. Yes sort of yeah it's an. I got out and sinus had a rough a couple of years. You know he. During original sin he found he could no longer list is having with no longer worthy. He's kind of been a downward spiral ever since. And the things are kind of coming to a head with with him again as we see in this week's or 700. There's there's stuff brewing as guard the man god is back who was the big beast with the power of a billion billion beings. Let's actually shows up to it to it to take out the gods. One they overstepped themselves. And Oden sun's gonna find himself drawn back into the fray and having to see whether he still has. The Jews necessary to be Thor. What we're letting around Tony Stark. Dipping the most comatose patients do not bail. You describe what that close yes Tony Stark who's been in a coma for the last year or so vanished right that he owns comment isn't. Well it's depends on what that would show which a hospital wards. You're talking. They always insert. You know it's a little Dicey. Well we would any kind of unanswered question them early universe leads us to question that we actually got from at Philip asks what does Franklin Richards doing its base. Franklin and along with malaria in the rest of the Future Foundation in the family they're off recreating the multi verse and exploring. All of creation. Cool cool cool so as one that's that's one does. Sigh what he has to do it. That's downsizing and who bomb which I guess it is also in that in this spoken legacy there's a terrific scene with Johnny storm have been Graham. Who they they have not been absent from the palace by any stretch of the imagination but before about certainly have. And I get some wondering what what are we looking at with these characters than what we see from the move but well for starters are looking at a news here is cold marble two and one. Who gon come talk what about the series. Yeah marble two and one for the last year or so since the end the secret wars and and the seeming. Death of read in suing the family now Johnny and benefits haven't been left to their own devices. Then we're off into space with the guardians and cut tried to find a place for himself as an Astra and the torch ended up hanging out with the humans and being on the avengers but they've kind of been adrift. And so I think happens in marble two and one number one. That brings them back together for a necessary purpose. And part of that purpose this is an exclusive preview panel by the way from that but I degrees artist of Jimmy Joseph yeah after another beautiful work by giving. And which in which involves you know A eight clue to the fact that the that the family not be did. And a quest that they'll go on together. To kinda get the bottom of all of us. Let's period for families those that might look at some of the other plugged in this issue we got again what Condit the room not be able and I just look at that. Another Logan's that. Yet another and Harry kinda tainted together. Is time that we kept it secret so well for its long. We could not we've lived in Logan free moral universe for three years crest at incredible and he's back into could see he. Appears to be in possession of a infinity stone. So I'm sure people have lots of questions that we're not gonna. Answer Olivia I don't and not any of them will have to try you try always see him so is that when looking died three years ago he basically. Some questions. If it was entombed in of that in an anti Iraq and an event and can only be cut by other evidence and correct so. One my question and always had you guys is. Was he consistently get in there with a dying over and over going to be generated but he stuck convinced me to that amendment and those questions will be answered at some point in the future of poor poor man yeah in that's always wondered and then obvious that we see. Later on prosecutors also like half squatting so it was very comfortable out that span nominees it's it's it's it's apple. Has really have no soul. Who it. Gets back and do whether or started face punched who have frost giant gas has also puts his beer and holy card and the frost giants chest. As loud as the favorite scene in who also has some good third it's her to hell even you get this kind of character notes in a book that has this man unit how it will reopen to do that again organizers said this has the most of were booked a marble pathetically. Yet this is by far the most important book because a they said it's a story that stanza own two feet but also. Very much functions as a preview of everything to come or trailer for the movie to combat ready get these haircuts. Probably out of this is really just I young Jason does what Jason does Jason as a religion and at this. And so ill he comes up with these things and you know he he knows that this had to be not just the trailer. But also story how to beats and out of rising action had to have the threat conflict. In all the characters had to be characteristic. And you know there were a lot of plates to keep spinning in the course those fifty pages but he along with a aside I think did a phenomenal job in doing that. Particularly that that seat at the end he's a he wrote Wolverine for such a long time. In in the solar title it's a character that he's very comfortable with I think of like put non an old pair of shoes but here is exactly how to happening Erika saying. So it was really like Al it really is like of the best scene in the book near the upper body he wrote. For marvel was an issue Wolverine you have to kid. Look comeback that's incredible demand in the pit you know up up. So wanna do another letting that there's a whole leg again prevalent here but it let Iran there's a lot in the again it's what Condit doing in space. Well from what we've seen this page somewhere out there in the universe there is a a an intra galactic empire will conduct. And we'll see more of that in the black panther series. As we move into 2018 it's part of a larger story the top house he coats. I've been building over the course of you know his run up to this point looks to the netbook. It's at this point now it's been in the two years and I think in months but you know come up on two years how about a heart. Vicious ideas to retrieve any he pitched a very humbly there's just the marquee want to talent like cancer and jaws dropped because he was just such an incredible idea and we usually do we pulled on him like taffy in this become something much bigger. That's an what's it like the work that I Getty's like for those who register to become offensive on America's foremost public intellectuals and for those of you are America's foremost of public intellectual and he writes comic books as well I thought a talk hostages says it's a whole lot of fun and I think this. You know obviously it's a real change of pace. From what he does is a journalist and as a writer and I think if you think it's a place where he can just so deflects a different set of muscles and he's a huge fan these huge fan of the marvel universe she's a geek on and down on apologetic about that. Look I think that's an proposals that shows is a lawyer by day writes you know he's like daredevil. Yeah that's where dreading there couple yeah. Highly brilliant people he knows that it's amazing so give me a dashing characters that are journalists who occasionally use of video things that. It right okay. I'm asking for if a friend but. Before we should ask do we have him all the facts as a journalist is writing and you fears being called old man Hawkeye and so on me and he get a little Debbie Google story in the past long excited about the answers as well so it is possible I'm a former journalist. This is not what we're gonna talk about Spider-Man actually felt good a couple. Photojournalist one less part of the of the letting round I wanna talk about us a car appears to be. Kind of dialogue hope. We haven't seen in awhile and effective with seemingly destroyed in the past but now there's there's a call from planet Vulcan the hope will respond. Has already responded because the book came out yeah last week. Alan and get involved in a big crazy. You know return to plot a whole story. That'll involve you know crazy plot to real combat in huge sore it's a big mad Max and they'll. Your honor and very very nobody likes a pricing. Guest star from the major carrier gap in planet whole idea cellular memory on surprise he. Took cover up and perhaps surprising got stuck. But that people will love. So all we have only scratched the service of this terrific Lacey number one. But you haven't yet so give a question Phillip Reid issued isn't now we are gonna the dive into a few the other stories coming out no. The Spiderman has it has the new issue out and and you are coming out a he's lost his company yeah and he's cracking a mockingbird scout yes and the super fun let's have a pair of. I got it this is kind of it's you know it's it's a legacy back to basics kind of thing we always knew and Dan slot who write Spider-Man always knew. But the arc of Peter having a big Tony Stark company was you know he kind of fell into it because is doc doc in his body it said it up so. That he suddenly had everything and inevitably what's gonna happen is he's gonna louse that up because he's doing Spider-Man stuff it's all gonna crumble all of a fall an hour at the point where that's all paying out. So we're kind of back to a more. Classic Spider-Man status quo of him. Being the hard luck hero west of struggle to it to pay the rent or even have a place to stay. But that twist on it here is a people are more angry and upset at him. As Peter Parker than they are Spider-Man because when that company went down. A lot of people lost jobs and there was a lot of turmoil with the threat. He's a menace it's true he's another mean thing to say about Peter it's. It's the NAS regard your mouth and flats out. Opposite not my editor. Ed so there's a number of other except for 700 we really needed additives that is a huge issue that's another big book. What's going on in the in the current ones. Oh or Michael wanted to. We're we're heading north obviously we're just putting out the big issue I don't know the exact number of doctors have and whether you know seven a nice round number he's an analyst. And basically what Jason is doing is he's telling us said it's that the death of the mighty four. And this will tell boo them. Final story of somebody off to Torre perhaps and we're very excited about the story we're. We enter into a heavy hearts could give you look for the character and I too was he much more. For for Pearce won the but it involves. An incredible array of artists from Walt assignments and classic for artist and I'm sure you can't wait to talk about. To Libya called helter Russell government who's holding down the fort into an amazing job. On a monthly basis yet. A believe that herder or has been one of the more during in the Marley universe and has had some of those talented writers on some investments there. Com and a forthcoming film and told that we have a question from Wolverine one. About well over a no vote if you have I think gets kind of intense and it won't reveal legacy number two mobile what was the plan with this book what was the hope to achieve what what what what he had ever visit on this link him to his every issue. Of every governor Perdue there was the plant for one until right now. Because now that now you put that idea in my head and getting about and maybe legacy number two. So. The X-Men have been again. This is that the marvel universe aid to stay are are pretty big component actually see. Yeah light and there are a number of books ever now we were talking earlier bidders gold and then there is Lou Lou. They can because it just put of the donations between those in and what fans Carrick overcast and there will there there's. Excellent gold is Marc Guggenheim a new array of artists. It's a biweekly shipping booked a feature some of the corrects that kitty pride beast colossus night crawler. And it's it's the big adventures. X then blew written by Colombo on with a variety of artists as well is another by which we should be booked it features the Lee and Kirby X-Men from another dimension being brought into. Our dimension. Offered he'll fit let's put it that way. And their functioning under the direction might veto what could possibly go wrong right so those were Cuba or books. We've also been another book called astonishing act and Charles Seoul with an. And indicted in that book it's again it's all star excellent squad. Very accessible book and among other things we brought back professor acts thought of debt. Turned out he was just a prisoner of the shadow came in the shadow realm. He's been tortured for what for years now what could possibly go wrong there right at a hot and dust so we just love. Some breaking book you go to cable book now which and the legacy air address and is the new writer. Cable will go back in time. Q an era when mulch crystal fashionable. And I'm a newer mutant team that includes long shot shot a star blink X 43 and dupe. So lots of business and it looks through let's go through his back without looking back at Jeanne gays in the picture we've got. Professor acts. NA cables does that's a lot yeah what. You mentioned we we just announced that we're doing Jeanne great series. Phoenix rising which is a Phoenix you're born. That in no way intimidating and no way and the rights is Matt Rosenberg accused had a stellar job. It's gonna tell the story of Jeanne grade drew the character who neutered everyone's hearts with early are coming back it appears. Art by colonial view from issue one. It's both. A massive story with the incredible special effects budget. I'm in a very small heartfelt story that I think will really appeal to. Expend fans. We just got in the final script for issue five yesterday and I'm not ashamed to say what the little tear. Item it's beautiful beautiful book. I'm a question. So it looks like you know loading for those that don't know how did we lose gene grade before then she's she's she's gone a couple of times in the past in the most recent. You know and since and we lose their well. Fit into your ask the question about a complicated story to end of grant Morrison's. Ron ax men. Meg neo essentially throws Wolverine and gene into the sun. In order to save Ezra Wolverine. Jeanne kinda has to in in shroud him and she is is is gone in and day killed in this in this fiery meltdown but. You know like the legendary Phoenix something rises from the ashes and you know we're kind of at the ash rising stayed home. That issue that she saved Wolverine in the he was likes. Coverage and then Tim later on so. Doing things that what you British aggression could be able lot of characters who going to be back after some time way. And a lot of them a very complicated relationships yet Logan and Jeanne of a very complicated relationship so I think even. Have marble were fascinated to see. What happens when the roll back we don't entirely know yet and yet. These stories to be written and Marva legacy it is seems like quite a bit of what it's about there's tension a lot of times between marvel characters which with what makes of some sort more compelling than necessarily just. You can hear it straight up and so the tension it's not like strictly paternal and it's not like strictly like feeling elated it's actually that you often apple had. But competition authorities are all about tension relief the new chapters you know it just the stuff we've talked about. Peter Parker and Steve Rogers both have to atone for something right yep this is the next chapter in their stories. House leave keys woken will be back at we've just mentioned Jeanne we've back what does this mean for the accident. You know. These are this is what what this is the lifeblood of our of our story telling is the fact that the stories never over. That one writer can paint the character characters into corner it's up to the next writer to get them out of that situation. And that's the beauty and that's what legacies about now was the next chapter for all of these cared. I love you brought of these said that we don't know. That they're living beings. In the imagination which I love and you do you talked about the writer's retreat to lake. You know. A nugget of an idea being pulled and stretched people who talk more about that as I think that's just fascinate make. You're able to. Very much like that you you can go into room and say look let's talk about a goal a goal we have. In that safe. Hypothetically you know if we religion bring packaging grade how would that work and what that what that prompts as an examination of just the dynamic. North Thompson the first and he gives you go back and look at the actual history. However simple or complicated dot might be. And and then you you you you navigate that and then US beef up the core questions about what is your relationship. With the Phoenix what does that mean what can be. Bob if she were to come back what would the mechanism be and what's great about it is I think that one of the things that happens so welder retreat is best idea wins. And you sort of know that when you're in the room and we elected director of an away where people step back from ego. And the long and short of it is we kind of know when the best idea emergency right could you see people leaning forward in their seats. And as you said these are living breathing characters. So you know. I don't think anyone who's taking over character goes entirely. Where they're gonna go over the knicks do they just they're excited about the prospect. If follow me even if we have a rough destination that can change along the way cool. All right we do need to do agree disclosure that both ABC news at 38 and marvel are all owned by the Walt Disney company. Yeah that's I'm and check sometime Ali gets. The I want a little bit about before we go we've got those two previews the with the Jeanne great book as well as though we're looking at earlier the two and one and so those coming out. Sometimes. Both of those are December December both of those are in December local all and Sobel but he hasn't put it must first. Property me personally that golly it's it's that the slammed up against it's it's too when. Debt now it's it's for everybody that's kind of been longing for fantastic four book. And a lot of people seem to be. It's not quite that played really scratches that it should have really good way. All right got very fair about two and one in where can take us in the future. I gotta say I'm shocked by how exciting them about Wolverine yeah yeah I am I am I I I missed a more than I thought and you know obviously we know our plants Wolverine. You don't and we're sorry but we're very excited about them we discussed them at length in the last retreat. And I really think run something really special with its return on the set about legacy to since it was. Here who still lives. Live below Condon empire did that that is it. You can't just he's that it that's that looks great and night which would never read the book when you look who. Spider-Man I can elect here are down this line it's classic Peter Parker. I love seeing billionaires robbed of their riches and what how Parker never deserved to billion dollars he needs to get back to its roots few people do I didn't want Hickey we are here is that marveled that he so look for tuning in axle Tom Mike thank you for coming out thanks a lot ravenous right we appreciate that you for watching.

